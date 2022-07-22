An estimated $6,725 worth of illegal substances were seized from a home in Bloomingdale after Sullivan County Sheriff's detectives and officers served a search warrannt. Two people were arrested on multiple charges and jailed.
According to a SCSO press release on the incident:
• On July 20 Susan R. Adams, 40, and Matthew J. Carpenter, 39, were arrested on outstanding arrest warrants and SCSO's Special Operations unit executed a search warrant at 228 Asbury Street.
• In the fall of 2021, the SCSO Special Operations Unit received information that drug activity was believed to be occurring at the residence located at 228 Asbury Street in the Bloomingdale community near Kingsport.
• During the search of the premises, several controlled substances were located along with drug paraphernalia.
• Over the course of the investigation, deputies and investigators seized drugs to include methamphetamine, heroin, and multiple types of pills. Numerous items of paraphernalia were also seized. The approximate value of the illegal substances that were seized is $6,725.00.
• Information to begin this investigation came from concerned members of the community. We wish to thank the public for recognizing and reporting suspected drug activity.
• Detectives began an investigation and were assisted by patrol deputies. Several people that had visited the residence were arrested for various charges, including controlled substance violations.
• Further charges are pending from the search warrant for Susan Adams and Matthew Carpenter; however, both remain jailed for the charges on the arrest warrants.
• Susan Adams is charged with: failure to report and violation of probation. Adams was being held without bond as of Friday afternoon.
• Matthew Carpenter is charged with: violation of probation, simple possession, drug paraphernalia, driving while license is cancelled, suspended, or revoked, and compliance with financial responsibility. Carpenter remained jailed Friday afternoon with bond set at $12,000.00
• The Sullivan County Sheriff's Office thanks the public for recognizing and reporting suspected drug activity.
