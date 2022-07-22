An estimated $6,725 worth of illegal substances were seized from a home in Bloomingdale after Sullivan County Sheriff's detectives and officers served a search warrannt. Two people were arrested on multiple charges and jailed.

According to a SCSO press release on the incident:

Sign up to Kingsport Daily Digest!

Top stories, delivered straight to your inbox.

Try the Kingsport Times News app today. Download here from Google Play and the App Store.

Recommended Videos

Tags

Recommended for you

Trending Recipe Video