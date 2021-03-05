GATE CITY — Two cases related to the June 2020 fatal shooting of a Scott County man will have another special prosecutor appointed to handle the cases.
Wise County and Norton commonwealth’s Attorney Chuck Slemp III confirmed on Thursday that his office was relieved on Tuesday of the murder case against Fall Branch, Tennessee, resident Tamara R. Wolford and a misdemeanor obstruction of justice charge against former Hope House of Scott County Director Elizabeth Robinson.
Slemp said the conflict-of-interest issue in the cases came about during a hearing on Tuesday when it was found that a part-time prosecutor in Slemp’s office also represented in her private practice a party connected to the Wolford case.
Wolford, 28, was indicted Dec. 18 on a charge of second-degree murder of 32-year-old Jared Scott Dockery in what was reported as a residential break-in in Nickelsville.
Robinson, 43, Kingsport, was charged with a misdemeanor count of obstruction of justice for allegedly removing and concealing a document from a file sought under a search warrant at Hope House by Scott County Sheriff’s Investigator J.C. Starnes in June. Starnes’ warrant was in connection with the Dockery shooting.
Slemp said the matter of a new special prosecutor will be decided in Scott County Circuit Court.