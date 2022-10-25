ABINGDON — Federal authorities have arrested 19 people in connection with the 2021 killing of Big Stone Gap Police Officer Michael Chandler.
Western District U.S. Attorney Christopher Kavanaugh announced the arrests Tuesday of alleged shooter Michael White and 18 members of what he called a violent Southwest Virginia methamphetamine, fentanyl and heroin distribution conspiracy.
Kavanaugh was flanked by federal, state and local law enforcement officers, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Steven Davis and assistant prosecutors outside the Abingdon Federal District Courthouse during the announcement.
Chandler, 29, was shot on Nov. 13 while responding to a police call just outside the Big Stone Gap town limits. White, 34, was arrested 16 hours later that day in Kingsport after a state and federal manhunt led officers to a Lynn Garden motel.
Kavanaugh said White allegedly shot Chandler because the officer had witnessed a drug transfer by members of the meth ring.
White, who has been held in the Duffield Regional Jail since the shooting, was arrested there, Kavanaugh said. The others all were arrested in Lee, Wise and Scott counties.
White, who was charged Tuesday with shooting Chandler and for being part of a criminal conspiracy, could be the subject of a capital charge and death penalty trial, Kavanaugh said.
White still faces state indictments on aggravated murder and felony murder charges, as well as three drug charges, seven firearm charges and a misdemeanor disorderly conduct charge in connection with the case.
“This is just the first day,” Kavanaugh said, adding that the cases will be brought before a federal grand jury.
“Today’s arrests broke up a large-scale drug operation that brought huge quantities of lethal narcotics and, subsequently, violence and tragedy, into Southwest Virginia,” Miyares said. “The murder of Officer Chandler shook all of Virginia and is a painful reminder of the risk law enforcement willingly embrace every day.”
“I hope there’s justice for (Chandler’s) sacrifice,” said Big Stone Gap Police Chief Steve Hamm.
Besides White, area officers arrested and charged: Christopher Adam Dewayne Bates, Appalachia; Amanda Nicole Blanton, Big Stone Gap; Charles Ryan Bowman, Duffield; Elicia Amber Burns, Evarts, Kentucky; Brian Gregory Carroll, Big Stone Gap; Keri Leann Corbin, Jonesville; Hailee Michelle Dietz; Big Stone Gap; Anthony Curtis Steven Holmes; Duffield; Paul Thomas Jones, Big Stone Gap; Timothy Ray Jones; Duffield; James Brian Mullins; Abingdon; Justine Dwayne “Doughboy” Skaggs, Duffield; Lucille Renee “Lucy” Vanover, Duffield; Misty Lynn Ward, Big Stone Gap; Kacie Lynn Werner, Duffield; Tiny Lue “Tina” Westmoreland, Big Stone Gap; Tyler Lee Westmoreland, Big Stone Gap; and James Ray Worley, Appalachia.
White is the only one of the 19 charged with Chandler’s death, Kavanaugh said.
According to the federal criminal complaint unsealed before Tuesday’s press conference, officers recovered a Taurus 9 mm semi-automatic pistol when they arrested White on Nov. 13. ATF technicians have said the pistol is a match to bullets and shell casings recovered after the shooting.
Tracing by ATF and law enforcement indicated the pistol had been stolen from a Big Stone Gap resident, the complaint stated.
Kavanaugh said the meth ring was led by White and had distributed about 100 pounds of the drug. Several firearms were seized during the arrests, he added.
Kavanaugh credited a joint effort by the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives; U.S. Marshal’s Service; Virginia State Police; Norton and Big Stone Gap police departments; the Wise County Sheriff’s Office and regional drug task forces from Southwest Virginia and East Tennessee for leading to Tuesday’s arrests.
While the ring allegedly dealt heroin and fentanyl, Kavanaugh said meth was the group’s “drug of choice.”
Eight separate charges have been filed against various members of the alleged ring, including:
- Conspiracy to distribute 500 grams or more of methamphetamine or methamphetamine mixture
- Possession of methamphetamine with intent to distribute
- Maintaining a place to distribute a controlled substance
- Knowingly and intentionally using a communications facility to commit a drug abuse offense
- Possession of a firearm by a convicted felon
- Possession of a firearm while using or being addicted to a controlled substance
- Possession, receipt and disposal of a stolen firearm
- Knowing use and carry of a firearm in relation to drug trafficking
- Use of a firearm in a drug trafficking crime leading to the death of a person
Assistant Wise County Commonwealth’s Attorney Brett Hall said a hearing on White’s county charges is scheduled for Dec. 8 in Wise County Circuit Court.