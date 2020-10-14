Kingsport water maintenance crews were working Wednesday to repair a 12-inch water line break on Memorial Boulevard, west of Harbor Chapel Road.
Areas of Cooks Valley (east of Merrywood Drive), Indian Springs, Fall Creek, Wahoo Valley, Dunlap Road and Airport Parkway may experience low or no water pressure until the repair is completed. Work is expected to continue through the evening hours.
As a precautionary measure, not because of contamination; if you experience service disruption, the city asks that customers boil water from the system.
• Bring all water to a boil for three minutes, and let it cool before using, or use bottled water. Boiled or bottled water should be used for drinking, making ice, brushing teeth, washing dishes, and food preparation for 24 hours after service is restored.
• People with severely compromised immune systems, infants, and some elderly may be at increased risk. These people should seek advice from their health care providers about drinking water.
When outages occur, sometimes air is entrapped in the system. Once the system is restored, customers’ water may appear cloudy for a while. To help alleviate this effect, when service is restored, open each faucet in your house, starting at the lowest, and let the water run for a little while to allow the air to escape.
Once system pressure is restored, the city will conduct bacteriological tests throughout the affected parts of the system.
If you have any further issues with your water, please call the Customer Service Division at (423) 229-9416. For after hours concerns, call (423) 246-9111.