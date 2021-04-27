NASHVILLE -- Tennessee state Rep. John Crawford announced Tuesday that an antibiotics production facility in Bristol has been bought by Jackson Healthcare, a family of health care staffing, search and technology companies based outside of Atlanta.
The facility is the last manufacturing facility in the United States authorized to produce Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate.
Jackson Healthcare bought the 360,000-square-foot antibiotic production facility April 16, bringing the manufacturer under American ownership for the first time in its 43-year history. The Bristol-based manufacturing facility will be known as USAntibiotics and will become part of the Jackson Healthcare family of companies.
The reopening of the facility and resumption of production is expected to protect and strengthen the U.S. domestic medical supply chain with a high-quality, onshore alternative to foreign dependence for life-saving medications.
“Bristol has played a critical role in producing these life-saving medications for the nation for many years,” Crawford, R-Kingsport, said.
“Jackson Healthcare’s purchase of our antibiotic production facility is great news for Bristol and East Tennessee. I am grateful for their investment in our highly-skilled workforce and am excited to welcome USAntibiotics to our community.”
Amoxicillin and Amoxicillin Clavulanate account for more than 30% of all antibiotics prescribed each year. At full capacity, the critical manufacturing infrastructure facility can produce billions of doses of American-made antibiotics on an annual basis, according to a release.
