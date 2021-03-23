State Rep. John Crawford announced on Tuesday that more than $46 million in relief funding is available to local education agencies (LEA) in House District 1 through the Elementary and Secondary School Emergency Relief Fund (ESSER), a federally funded stimulus program created through the CARES Act.
ESSER is a one-time, monumental opportunity for districts to strategically invest in areas that can and should accelerate student achievement. Funds are to be used to address the district’s needs brought upon by COVID-19 by supporting student learning recovery and making appropriate facility improvements. This money is given in addition to the funds districts traditionally receive and the funding approved in the General Assembly’s January special session.
“Our school districts have faced many challenges over the past year,” Crawford, R-Kingsport, said. “These funds will provide our schools with important resources to address the needs of our students that were amplified by the pandemic.”
Schools in House District 1 will receive the following amounts:
• Bristol City School District — $8,331,450
• Kingsport City School District — $17,075,503
• Sullivan County School District — $20,610,150
These schools were previously awarded a total of $25 million through ESSER during President Donald Trump’s administration. Tennessee schools have received a combined $3.7 billion in federal funding from three coronavirus relief packages approved by Congress since last summer.