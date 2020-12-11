WISE — A two-vehicle crash on U.S. Route 23 near Wise sent six people to area hospitals and blocked traffic Friday evening.
According to Virginia State Police spokesperson Corinne Geller, a 2013 Nissan SUV driven by 56-year-old Mattie Archer of Pound pulled out of a private parking lot in the 6800 block of Orby Cantrell Highway around 4:12 p.m. and across northbound U.S. 23 into the path of a 2000 Dodge Durango driven by 53-year-old Mackfarlin Paragon of Clinchco, Virginia.
Paragon tried to avoid the Nissan, Geller said, but the vehicles collided and ended up in the southbound lanes of U.S. 23, blocking traffic in both directions and forcing a detour of traffic to Old Indian Creek Road.
Archer was taken to Norton Community Hospital with injuries that were serious but not life-threatening, Geller said, while an 88-year-old female passenger from Kentucky was flown to Johnson City Medical Center for treatment of serious injuries.
Paragon and three adult passengers in the Dodge were taken to Norton Community for treatment of serious but non-life-threatening injuries, Geller said. All but one passenger in the Dodge were wearing seatbelts.
Archer was charged with failure to yield the right-of-way.
Wise County Sheriff Grant Kilgore said agencies responding to the crash included the Virginia State Police; Wise, Norton and Pound police; Wise, Norton, Sandy Ridge and Pound rescue squads and Lifecare Ambulance; Wise Fire Department; and Wise County Sheriff’s Department and Animal Control.
State Trooper J. Serrac is investigating the crash.