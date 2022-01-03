Ballad Health on Monday reported that a “significant majority” of its cardiovascular surgery department staff at Johnson City Medical Center have tested positive for COVID-19, which will keep them out of work until they are cleared to return.
As a result, patients requiring emergent procedures will be transferred to either Holston Valley Medical Center in Kingsport or Bristol Regional Medical Center following a consultation with their surgeon and medical team.
Those people currently hospitalized at JCMC will continue to be cared for in Johnson City, unless surgery is needed. In a memo to staff, the hospital system said it expects these changes to remain in place for five to 10 days.
“This action is being taken solely for the protection of patients and staff, and we anticipate the resumption of the service as soon as the team members are able to return,” the release stated.
As of Monday, cardiovascular and thoracic surgeons remain on call at JCMC and will assist in helping triage patients as needed, and will continue to support the hospital’s trauma team with JCMC continuing to operate as a level one trauma center.