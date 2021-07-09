The LENOWISCO Health Department has scheduled six COVID-19 vaccination clinics for July in Lee and Wise counties, with no appointments required.
Lee County
• Tuesday, July 13: Keokee Fire Department, 2-5 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 14: The Dutch Treat in Rose Hill, 11 a.m. – 2 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 28, Chappel Gardens in Jonesville, 1–3 p.m.
Wise County
• Friday, July 16: Chillin n’ Grillin in Wise, 6–9 p.m.
• Wednesday, July 21: Roadrunner Market in St. Paul, 1–4 p.m.
• Tuesday, July 27: Scotchman Market in Appalachia, noon–3 p.m.
For more information, call:
Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Virginia Department of Health report for Friday, July 9
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 17 new COVID-19-related cases and one death since July 2 for pandemic totals of 7,887 and 220 deaths.
Statewide since July 2:
• Cases: 1,403 (682,147 total)
• Deaths: 25 (11,448 total)
LENOWISCO Health District cases and deaths since July 2:
• Districtwide: 17 cases and one death for 7,887 and 220 deaths.
• Lee County: No cases for 2,433 and 49 deaths.
• Norton: Three cases for 292 and seven deaths.
• Scott County: Five cases and no deaths for 1,878 and 60 deaths.
• Wise County: Nine cases and one death for 3,284 and 104 deaths.
Vaccinations to July 9:
• LENOWISCO: total shots — 58,445; fully vaccinated — 27,400
• Statewide: shots — 5,047,869; fully vaccinated — 4,348,841
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
• LENOWISCO: rose from 0.8% to 1.3%
• Statewide: rose from 1.8% to 2%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
