The LENOWISCO Health District added eight COVID-19 cases, according to Saturday’s state data.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported that the state saw 953 new cases and 51 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 138,702 infections and 2,949 deaths.
VDH stated on its website that spikes in reported deaths are expected through Monday due to backlogs in death certificate data reporting.
Far Southwest Virginia saw eight new cases and no deaths, for 858 cases and 17 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County added three cases for 258 and six deaths.
Wise County also saw three cases for totals of 388 and seven deaths, and Scott County added two cases for totals of 179 and four deaths.
Norton remained at 33 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s totals Saturday remained at 20 inmate cases and three active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of zero cases.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 2,007,323 of 8.63 million residents, or 23.26%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,866,666 people have been tested to date, or 21.63%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 13,731 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 15.88%.
Pandemic-wide testing rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 4,621 of 23,423, or 19.73%
• Norton, 1,349 of 3,981, or 33.89%
• Wise County, 5,038 of 37,383, or 13.48%
• Scott County, 2,723 of 21,566, or 12.63%
The seven-day average rate of positive test results in the LENOWISCO district dropped in Saturday’s report from 6.3% to 3.9%. The statewide positivity rate stood at 6.2%.