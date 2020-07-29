Tennessee surpassed the 100,000 mark on Wednesday for total COVID-19 cases during the pandemic, while Northeast Tennessee added 231 cases and four deaths in the past two days.
Southwest Virginia saw 11 new cases on Wednesday as part of a larger region that Gov. Ralph Northam identified Tuesday as seeing a slight increase in its case trend.
The latest Tennessee numbers follow a Tuesday meeting between Gov. Bill Lee and White House Coronavirus Response Coordinator Dr. Deborah Birx, after which Lee said on television broadcasts that he was taking Birx’s recommendations “seriously” but had no plans to change the state’s measures to control the spread of COVID-19.
Northam, who also met with Birx on Tuesday, announced stiffer restrictions on on-site alcohol sales and consumption, restaurant hours and public and private gathering sizes in the Hampton Roads area after their meeting.
After a “technical disruption" on the Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) website that delayed publishing localities’ data on testing, cases and deaths, TDH on Wednesday reported a total of 100,882 cases and 1,020 deaths — an increase of 1,778 cases and 21 deaths from Tuesday. That marks 33 days of 1,000-plus case increases during the pandemic.
With Tuesday’s data published Wednesday morning and the normal afternoon report, Northeast Tennessee saw 231 new cases and four deaths in the past two days.
Washington County added 90 cases over the past two days and its first two COVID-19 deaths on Tuesday for pandemic totals of 840 and two. Sullivan County added 52 cases in the past two days along with one death on Tuesday for totals of 650 and seven.
Hawkins County saw 30 cases in the past two days and a death Wednesday for pandemic totals of 254 and three.
Greene County reported 21 cases over two days for totals of 316 and five deaths, while Carter County added 15 cases in the same period for 333 and four deaths.
Unicoi County’s case tally rose by 12 in two days for totals of 120 and no deaths. Johnson County added 11 cases in the same period for 81 cases and no deaths.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported 87,993 total cases and 2,125 deaths on Wednesday — increases of 999 and 43 from Tuesday.
In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District saw 11 new cases on Wednesday for 212 and six deaths, according to the VDH webpage. Wise and Scott counties each saw four new cases and Lee County three.
Lee County led the LENOWISCO district in total cases, with 83 and no deaths. Wise stood Wednesday at 74 cases and three deaths and Scott County rose to 45 cases and three deaths.
Norton remained at 10 cases and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,455,120 on Wednesday, for 21.3% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 118,715 positive results and 1,336,405 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 4,851 (300 positive, 4,551 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 8.54%
— Sullivan, 12,973 (686 positive, 12,287 negative) of 158,348, or 8.19%
— Washington, 14,291 (959 positive, 13,332 negative) of 129,375, or 11.05%
— Johnson, 3,190 (85 positive, 3,105 negative) of 17,788, or 17.93%
— Carter, 6,857 (367 positive, 6,490 negative) of 56,391, or 12.16%
— Greene, 7,183 (384 positive, 6,799 negative) of 69,069, or 10.4%
— Unicoi, 2,950 (125 positive, 2,825 negative) of 17,883, or 16.5%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,175,814 of 8.63 million state residents, or 13.62%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,073,463 people have been tested to date, or 12.44%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 7,000 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 8.1%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,868 of 23,423, or 7.98%
— Norton, 691 of 3,981, or 17.36%
— Wise County, 2,896 of 37,383, or 7.75%
— Scott County, 1,504 of 21,566, or 6.97%