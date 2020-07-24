Northeast Tennessee’s total COVID-19 cases rose by more than 100 and two deaths Friday, while Southwest Virginia added seven cases and one death.
The Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) reported 2,091 new cases and 13 deaths for statewide totals of 89,078 and 938.
Friday was the 28th day of increases above 1,000 in the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Across Northeast Tennessee, 135 new cases were reported, compared to 95 Thursday. Washington County saw 54 new infections for a total of 577 and no deaths, while Sullivan County added 37 cases for 526 and six deaths.
Carter County’s pandemic total rose by 16 cases and one death for 266 infections and three deaths, and Hawkins County added 13 cases for 175 and two deaths. Greene County's total increased by five cases and one death for 248 and five deaths.
Unicoi County added seven cases for 84 and no deaths during the pandemic, while Johnson County saw three new cases for 57 and no deaths.
On Friday, total testing in Tennessee reached 1,321,707 or 19.35% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 104,274 positive results and 1,217,433 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 4,335 (213 positive, 4,122 negative) of 56,786 residents or 7.63%
— Sullivan, 11,703 (554 positive, 11,149 negative) of 158,348 or 7.39%
— Washington, 12,043 (673 positive, 11,370 negative) of 129,375 or 9.31%
— Johnson, 2,997 (62 positive, 2,935 negative) of 17,788 or 16.85%
— Carter, 5,717 (293 positive, 5,424 negative) of 56,391 or 10.14%
— Greene, 6,313 (293 positive, 6,020 negative) of 69,069 or 9.14%
— Unicoi, 2,383 (90 positive, 2,293 negative) of 17,883 or 13.33%
In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District reported seven new cases Friday for 164 and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County saw three new cases for 61 and no deaths, while Wise County remained at 61 cases and three deaths.
Scott County added three cases and a death in Friday’s reporting, for 33 cases and three deaths during the pandemic. Norton saw one new case for nine and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 82,364 cases and 2,067 deaths Friday — increases of 1,127 and 13, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,086,240 of 8.63 million state residents or 12.59%. For nasal swab testing only, 987,188 people have been tested to date or 11.44%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 6,485 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19 or 7.5%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,761 of 23,423 or 7.52%
— Norton, 613 of 3,981 or 15.4%
— Wise County, 2,725 of 37,383 or 7.29%
— Scott County, 1,386 of 21,566 or 6.43%