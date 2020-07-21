JONESVILLE — A COVID-19 outbreak at two Lee County schools has forced the shutdown of a summer school program.
County School Superintendent Brian Austin said on Monday that the division’s Jump Start summer academic program has been closed after its first day this week after at least two staff members at Rose Hill Elementary School and at county Career and Technical Center, tested positive for COVID-19.
“Due to the recent and continuing increase in cases, we are canceling the Jump Start program immediately,” Austin said on Monday evening, about six hours after an announcement that the program would continue in the wake of the latest cases. “While we only had one day, the current situation related to public health warrants an abundance of caution.”
The county School Board on July 15 voted to go ahead with the Jump Start program starting July 20 after voting to approve a school reopening plan that would see all county schools start on Aug. 20.
Austin said health department investigators had started contact tracing to find anyone who had been in contact with the positive individuals to tell them to quarantine themselves for 14 days.
The Virginia Department of Health on Monday listed three new cases of COVID-19 in Lee County, although those were not identified as part of any educational setting outbreak in Monday’s VDH data report.
Austin said some staff at the two schools have been advised to self-quarantine for 14 days, while areas in the school that were occupied by the positive cases have been cleaned and sanitized.
Austin said that health department staff, as part of their tracing efforts, will contact all persons who have been within six feet for 15 minutes of a positive case within the 48 hours before those cases first showed symptoms. Anyone who had been in the same building as a positive case but not within six feet for 15 minutes should not have to quarantine but should self-monitor for symptoms, he added.
Students of families that have had individuals test positive for COVID-19 and who are quarantined will not be able to attend school functions and will have to comply with health department directions, Austin said. Social distancing, mask-wearing and frequent, thorough hand washing are recommended, he added.
COVID-19 testing is available at the Lee County Health Department office in Jonesville on an appointment- only basis on Monday, Wednesday and Friday, 9 a.m. – noon except on state and federal holidays. To schedule a test, call (276) 346-2011.