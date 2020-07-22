Northeast Tennessee experienced a drop in its daily new case rate for COVID-19 infections on Wednesday, while Southwest Virginia added 12 cases in Lee and Wise counties
The Tennessee Department of Health saw about a two-hour delay in updating its COVID-19 monitoring webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), which showed the state adding 2,473 cases and 17 deaths for totals of 84,417 and 888.
Wednesday was the 26th day of daily increases above 1,000 during the pandemic in Tennessee.
Across Northeast Tennessee, 32 new cases were reported. Sullivan County accounted for 13 for a total of 457 and six deaths, while Washington County added 12 for 502 and no deaths.
Unicoi County’s case total rose by five to 75 and no deaths, and Hawkins County added two cases for 155 and two deaths during the pandemic. Johnson and Carter counties remained level, with 52 cases in Johnson and 225 cases and four deaths in Carter.
Greene County’s case total was adjusted down by one in Wednesday’s report, for 237 cases and four deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,262,993 Wednesday, for 18.49% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 98,743 positive results and 1,164,250 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 4,026 (184 positive, 3,842 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 7.09%
— Sullivan, 10,418 (480 positive, 9,938 negative) of 158,348, or 6.58%
— Washington, 11,058 (590 positive, 10,468 negative) of 129,375, or 8.55%
— Johnson, 2,885 (57 positive, 2,828 negative) of 17,788, or 16.22%
— Carter, 5,015 (277 positive, 4,768 negative) of 56,391, or 8.89%
— Greene, 5,910 (277 positive, 5,633 negative) of 69,069, or 8.56%
— Unicoi, 2,285 (81 positive, 2,204 negative) of 17,883, or 12.78%
Total testing numbers for each of the six counties were adjusted downward in TDH’s Wednesday report.
In Southwest Virginia, COVID-19 cases continued to climb. The LENOWISCO Health District reported 12 new cases Wednesday for 145 and five deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County saw eight of those cases for 52 and no deaths. That increase and a nine-case rise Tuesday followed Monday’s announcement by Lee County Schools officials of an unspecified number of school employees testing positive for COVID-19.
Wise County added four cases in Wednesday’s reporting, for 58 cases and three deaths during the pandemic. Scott County’s total remained at 30 cases and two deaths, and Norton stayed at five cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 80,393 cases and 2,051 deaths on Wednesday — increases of 1,022 and three, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,047,021 of 8.63 million state residents, or 12.13%. For nasal swab testing only, 937,148 people have been tested to date, or 11.02%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 6,292 of 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 7.28%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,695 of 23,423, or 7.24%
— Norton, 594 of 3,981, or 14.92%
— Wise County, 2,663 of 37,383, or 7.12%
— Scott County, 1,339 of 21,566, or 6.21%