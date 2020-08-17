MIKE STILL
Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case rate dropped below 40 on Monday but the region saw three deaths, while far Southwest Virginia saw 10 new cases and a prison in Wise County added another inmate case.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,036 cases and 21 deaths were reported statewide on Monday for pandemic totals of 134,744 and 1,387 deaths.
Monday also marked 53 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 36 cases and three deaths in Monday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,032 and 46 deaths.
Washington County led the region with 11 new cases for totals of 1,466 and two deaths. Carter County saw the next-largest case increase in the region — nine cases for a pandemic total of 643 and six deaths.
Hawkins County added seven cases for totals of 579 and 10 deaths. Sullivan County saw five cases and two deaths on Monday for totals of 1,202 and 18 deaths.
Greene County’s total rose by four Monday for 609 cases and nine deaths, while Johnson County saw no cases but experienced its first pandemic death for totals of 6349 and one death.
Unicoi County’s case total remained at 184 and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Monday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 734 new cases and four deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 107,421 and 2,385 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 10 new cases and one death in the VDH Monday report, for 537 cases and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added six cases for 244 cases and five deaths. Lee County added two cases for 150 and two deaths.
Scott County added two cases for 120 and three deaths, while Norton remained at 23 cases and no deaths
Red Onion State Prison near Pound added one inmate case Monday, bringing the daily total to 19 inmates and three staff infected with COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That brings Red Onion’s pandemic total to 19 inmate cases and seven staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had no listed inmate or staff cases on Monday, leaving a pandemic total of six staff cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,868,761 on Monday, for 27.36% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 159,582 positive results and 1,709,179 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Monday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 6,981 (678 positive, 6,303 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 12.29%
- Sullivan, 19,392 (1,303 positive, 18,089 negative) of 158,348, or 12.25%
- Washington, 20,751 (1,686 positive, 19,065 negative) of 129,375, or 16.04%
- Johnson, 4,590 (385 positive, 4,205 negative) of 17,788, or 25.8%
- Carter, 10,537 (712 positive, 9,825 negative) of 56,391, or 18.69%
- Greene, 9,851 (739 positive, 9,112 negative) of 69,069, or 14.26%
- Unicoi, 3,863 (202 positive, 3,661 negative) of 17,883, or 21.6%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Monday’s VDH report was 1,484,752 of 8.63 million state residents, or 17.2%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,369,037 people have been tested to date, or 15.86%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 9,509 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 11%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 2,805 of 23,423, or 11.98%
- Norton, 921 of 3,981, or 23.14%
- Wise County, 3,790 of 37,383, or 10.14%
- Scott County, 1,993 of 21,566, or 9.24%
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help people evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.