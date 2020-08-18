Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case rate stayed just above 50 on Tuesday, but the region saw five more deaths. Far Southwest Virginia saw 20 new cases, and a prison in Wise County for a third day added one inmate case.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,034 cases and 39 deaths were reported statewide on Tuesday for pandemic totals of 135,778 and 1,426 deaths.
Tuesday also marked 54 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 53 cases and five deaths in Tuesday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,085 and 51 deaths.
Greene County led the region with 18 new cases for totals of 627 and nine deaths. Sullivan and Washington counties each added 10 cases and one death to their totals. Sullivan stood at 1,212 cases and 19 deaths, while Washington posted 1,476 cases and three deaths.
Hawkins County added six cases for totals of 585 and 10 deaths. Carter County saw five cases on Tuesday for totals of 648 and nine deaths.
Johnson County’s total rose by four on Tuesday for 353 cases and one death, while Unicoi County’s case total remained at 184 and no deaths.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Tuesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 861 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 108,282 and 2,385 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw a net 20 new cases in the VDH Tuesday report, for 557 cases and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added 12 cases for 256 cases and five deaths. Lee County added two cases for 152 and two deaths.
Scott County added seven cases for 120 and three deaths. The VDH report adjusted Norton’s case total from 23 to 22 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison near Pound added another inmate case and six new staff/contractor cases on Tuesday, bringing the daily total to 20 inmates and nine staff infected with COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That brings Red Onion’s pandemic total to 19 inmate cases and 13 staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap added one staff/contractor case, leaving a pandemic total of seven staff cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,891,875 on Tuesday, for 27.7% of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 160,792 positive results and 1,731,083 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 7,065 (683 positive, 6,382 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 12.44%.
— Sullivan, 19,790 (1,312 positive, 18,478 negative) of 158,348, or 12.5%.
— Washington, 20,904 (1,701 positive, 19,203 negative) of 129,375, or 16.16%.
— Johnson, 4,602 (390 positive, 4,212 negative) of 17,788, or 25.87%.
— Carter, 10,621 (716 positive, 9,905 negative) of 56,391, or 18.83%.
— Greene, 10,077 (756 positive, 9,321 negative) of 69,069, or 14.59%.
— Unicoi, 3,870 (202 positive, 3,668 negative) of 17,883, or 21.64%.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Monday’s VDH report was 1,484,752 of 8.63 million state residents, or 17.2%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,369,037 people have been tested to date, or 15.86%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 9,509 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 11%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,805 of 23,423, or 11.98%.
— Norton, 921 of 3,981, or 23.14%.
— Wise County, 3,790 of 37,383, or 10.14%.
— Scott County, 1,993 of 21,566, or 9.24%.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
— Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
— Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.