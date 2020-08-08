By MIKE STILL
Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count reached 88 cases and three deaths Saturday, while far Southwest Virginia saw an 18-case spike.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the state added 1,803 cases and nine deaths Saturday for statewide pandemic totals of 120,585 and 1,215 deaths.
Saturday also marked the 44th day of 1,000-plus case increases for the Volunteer State.
In Northeast Tennessee, six counties saw a total of 88 cases and three deaths. TDH officials adjusted Sullivan County’s case total down from Friday’s 993 to 962, but added two deaths, for a total of 14.
Washington County saw the largest case increase in the region Saturday: 25 cases for a pandemic total of 1,225 and two deaths. Greene County added 20 cases and one death for totals of 467 and eight.
Hawkins County saw 16 cases for 451 and seven deaths to date. Carter County added 15 cases to its total for 512 and six deaths.
Johnson County saw seven new cases for 265 and no deaths. Unicoi County’s total rose by five for 161 cases and no deaths.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,307 new cases and five deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 99,189 and 2,322.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 18 new cases and no deaths in the VDH Saturday report, for 348 cases and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District. Wise County’s total rose by nine for 126 cases and three deaths. Scott County added five cases for 90 and three deaths.
Lee County’s total rose by four for 114 and one death. Norton remained at 18 and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,683,722 Saturday, for 24.65% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 142,450 positive results and 1,541,272 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 6,072 (508 positive, 5,564 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 10.69%
— Sullivan, 16,323 (1,022 positive, 15,301 negative) of 158,348, or 10.31%
— Washington, 18,026 (1,388 positive, 16,638 negative) of 129,375, or 13.93%
— Johnson, 4,060 (274 positive, 3,786 negative) of 17,788, or 22.82%
— Carter, 9,090 (561 positive, 8,529 negative) of 56,391, or 16.12%
— Greene, 8,610 (541 positive, 8,069 negative) of 69,069, or 12.47%
— Unicoi, 3,433 (171 positive, 3,262 negative) of 17,883, or 19.2%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Friday’s VDH report was 1,328,633 of 8.63 million state residents, or 15.4%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,219,165 people have been tested to date, or 14.13%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 8,151 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 9.43%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,235 of 23,423, or 9.54%
— Norton, 816 of 3,981, or 20.5%
— Wise County, 3,313 of 37,383, or 8.86%
— Scott County, 1,789 of 21,566, or 8.3%
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at 423-279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.