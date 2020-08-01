By MIKE STILL
Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count hit 159 Saturday as the statewide number rose by more than 2,000.
Virginia officials reported 13 new cases in the LENOWISCO Health District.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage, the state saw 2,225 new cases and seven deaths in Saturday’s data, bringing the pandemic totals to 108,184 cases and 1,067 deaths.
Saturday also marked the 37th day of 1,000-plus case increases for the state.
In Northeast Tennessee, seven counties accounted for a total of 159 cases and no deaths Saturday.
Washington County saw 50 cases for a pandemic total of 993 and two deaths, and Sullivan County added 29 cases for totals of 758 and eight.
Johnson County’s cases rose by 25 for totals of 141 and no deaths.
Greene County added 18 cases for 362 and five deaths. Carter County saw 17 new cases for 407 and five deaths.
Hawkins County added 13 cases for a pandemic total of 304 and four deaths, and Unicoi saw seven new cases for 136 and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state recorded 913 new cases and 41 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 90,801 and 2,215.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 13 new cases and no deaths in Saturday’s report, for 245 and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District. Wise County added five cases for 84 and three deaths, while Lee County’s totals rose by four cases for totals of 95 and one.
Scott County added two cases to its pandemic tallies of 53 and three deaths. Norton’s total rose by two cases to 13 and no deaths.
The VDH has reported a total of eight COVID-19 outbreaks across the LENOWISCO district since the pandemic began, including two at state prisons and correctional camps, one at a long-term care facility and five at congregate sites. The outbreaks were not listed by location other than the district.
According to VDH, a congregate site can include adult daycare, agricultural or food production, businesses or workplaces, camps or campgrounds, community events, event venues, gyms or spas, independent living or retirement facilities, labor or migrant camps, military bases, neighborhood streets, private homes and shelters.
The LENOWSICO Health District includes three state corrections facilities — Wallens Ridge and Red Onion state prisons and Wise Correctional Unit — and the Duffield Regional Jail.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,541,224 Saturday, for 22.57% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 127,773 positive results and 1,413,842 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 5,256 (352 positive, 4,904 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 9.26%
— Sullivan, 13,936 (801 positive, 13,135 negative) of 158,348, or 8.8%
— Washington, 15,772 (1,125 positive, 14,647 negative) of 129,375, or 12.19%
— Johnson, 3,450 (147 positive, 3,303 negative) of 17,788, or 19.4%
— Carter, 7,813 (448 positive, 7,365 negative) of 56,391, or 13.86%
— Greene, 7,676 (432 positive, 7,244 negative) of 69,069, or 11.13%
— Unicoi, 3,166 (144 positive, 3,022 negative) of 17,883, or 17.7%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Saturday’s report was 1,229,025 of 8.63 million state residents, or 14.04%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,123,927 people have been tested to date, or 13.02%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 7,416 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 8.58%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,609 of 23,423, or 11.48%
— Norton, 738 of 3,981, or 18.54%
— Wise County, 3,007 of 37,383, or 8.04%
— Scott County, 1,598 of 21,566, or 7.4%