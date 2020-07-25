Northeast Tennessee experienced another 100-plus COVID-19 case increase Saturday, while Southwest Virginia reported seven for a third straight day.
The Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) reported 1,718 new cases and 26 deaths Saturday for statewide totals of 89,078 and 938, marking the 29th day of daily increases above 1,000 in the state during the pandemic.
Across Northeast Tennessee, 105 new cases were reported, compared to 135 Friday. Washington County saw 49 for a total of 626 cases and no deaths, while Sullivan County added 13 for 539 and six deaths.
Greene County also saw 13 new cases for a pandemic total of 261 and five deaths, and Hawkins County added 12 cases for 187 and two deaths.
Carter County’s pandemic total rose by eight for 274 cases and three deaths, and Unicoi County also added eight cases for 92 and no deaths.
Johnson County’s case total rose by two for 59 and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,331,428 Saturday, for 19.49% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 104,656 positive results and 1,226,772 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 4,350 (215 positive, 4,135 negative) of 56,786 residents or 7.66%
— Sullivan, 11,782 (555 positive, 11,227 negative) of 158,348 or 7.44%
— Washington, 12,247 (679 positive, 11,568 negative) of 129,375 or 9.47%
— Johnson, 3,011 (62 positive, 2,949 negative) of 17,788 or 16.93%
— Carter, 5,876 (294 positive, 5,582 negative) of 56,391 or 10.42%
— Greene, 6,966 (303 positive, 6,063 negative) of 69,069 or 10.1%
— Unicoi, 2,532 (90 positive, 2,442 negative) of 17,883 or 14.16%
In Southwest Virginia, the LENOWISCO Health District reported seven new cases Saturday for 171 and six deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County added five cases for 66 and no deaths, while Wise County rose by one to 62 cases and three deaths.
Scott County added another new case Saturday, for 34 cases and three deaths during the pandemic. Norton remained at nine cases and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 83,609 cases and 2,075 deaths Saturday — increases of 1,245 and eight, respectively. State officials said on the VDH website that the rise was not a one-day spike in cases but from a delay in entering new cases in the Virginia Beach area.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,107,695 of 8.63 million state residents or 12.84%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,007,314 people have been tested to date or 11.67%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 6,629 of the region's 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19 or 7.5%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,812 of 23,423 or 7.67%
— Norton, 632 of 3,981 or 15.88%
— Wise County, 2,761 of 37,383 or 7.39%
— Scott County, 1,424 of 21,566 or 6.6%