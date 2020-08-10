Northeast Tennessee saw another 100-plus new case day on Monday, while Southwest Virginia saw a 29-case spike in its daily number.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the state saw 1,202 cases and 10 deaths on Monday for statewide pandemic totals of 123,914 and 1,233 deaths.
Monday also marked 46 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 101 cases and no deaths. Sullivan County’s case total rose to more than 1,000 — 43 cases for totals of 1,037 and 14 deaths. Washington County saw the next-largest case increase in the region — 25 cases for a total of 1,277 and two deaths.
Greene County added 12 cases for totals of 504 and eight deaths.
Hawkins County saw 11 new cases for 483 and seven deaths to date. Johnson County’s total rose by five cases for 285 and no deaths. Unicoi County added three cases to its total for 169 and no deaths.
Carter County’s total rose by two for 524 cases and six deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Monday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 663 new cases and one death in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 100,749 and 2,327.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 29 new cases and no deaths in the VDH Monday report, for 383 cases and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County’s total rose by 11 for 141 cases and three deaths. Scott County also saw 11 new cases for 102 and three deaths.
Lee County’s total rose by six for 121 and one death. Norton added a case for 19 and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,726,090 Monday, for 25.27% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 146,416 positive results and 1,579,674 negative.
In NET, Monday’s testing results stood at:
• Hawkins, 6,248 (544 positive, 5,704 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 11%
• Sullivan, 17,267 (1,106 positive, 16,161 negative) of 158,348, or 10.91%
• Washington, 18,616 (1,447 positive, 17,169 negative) of 129,375, or 14.39%
• Johnson, 4,191 (294 positive, 3,897 negative) of 17,788, or 23.56%
• Carter, 9,825 (579 positive, 8,706 negative) of 56,391, or 16.47%
• Greene, 8,851 (580 positive, 8,271 negative) of 69,069, or 12.81%
• Unicoi, 3,513 (181 positive, 3,332 negative) of 17,883, or 19.64%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Monday’s VDH report was 1,368,395 of 8.63 million state residents, or 15.86%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,257,605 people have been tested to date, or 14.57%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 8,377 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 9.69%.
Test rates by locality::
• Lee County, 2,297 of 23,423, or 9.81%
• Norton, 831 of 3,981, or 20.87%
• Wise County, 3,386 of 37,383, or 9.06%
• Scott County, 1,867 of 21,566, or 8.66%
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at the health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sulli- van County Health Depart- ment at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 information is available at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help people evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.