Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 new case count spiked from 37 Tuesday to almost 200 Wednesday, while Southwest Virginia added 18, one of which was at Red Onion State Prison.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,478 cases and 18 deaths were reported statewide Wednesday for pandemic totals of 126,393 cases and 1,289 deaths.
Wednesday also marked the 48th day of 1,000-plus new cases in the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee accounted for 181 cases and one death in Wednesday’s TDH report. Washington County led the region with 61 new infections for totals of 1,352 and two deaths. Carter County added 32 cases for a pandemic total of 564 and six deaths.
Sullivan County posted 27 cases for 1,075 and 15 deaths. Greene County saw 20 cases for totals of 524 and nine deaths.
Johnson County added 19 cases for 307 and no deaths. Hawkins County’s total rose by 15 cases and one death for 500 and 10 deaths. Unicoi County added seven cases to its total for 175 and no deaths.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Wednesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 776 new cases and eight deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 102,521 and 2,352.
Southwest Virginia reported 18 new cases and no deaths for 443 cases and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County’s total saw the highest daily case tally — 13 for 181 cases and three deaths. Lee County added five cases for 130 and one death.
Scott County remained at 111 cases and three deaths, while Norton held at 21 cases and no deaths
The Virginia Department of Corrections on its COVID-19 webpage listed a new staff/contractor COVID-19 case Wednesday at Red Onion State Prison near Pound. That brings the number of active staff cases to four and the pandemic total to seven, along with five inmate cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one active staff/contractor case for a pandemic total of six staff and no inmate cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases during the pandemic.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,757,690 Wednesday, for 25.74% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 149,367 positive results and 1,608,323 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 6,438 (568 positive, 5,870 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 11.34%
— Sullivan, 17,824 (1,150 positive, 16,674 negative) of 158,348, or 11.26%
— Washington, 19,223 (1,537 positive, 17,686 negative) of 129,375, or 14.86%
— Johnson, 4,329 (319 positive, 4,010 negative) of 17,788, or 24.34%
— Carter, 9,880 (623 positive, 9,257 negative) of 56,391, or 17.52%
— Greene, 9,157 (610 positive, 8,547 negative) of 69,069, or 13.26%
— Unicoi, 3,689 (187 positive, 3,502 negative) of 17,883, or 20.63%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 1,394,823 of 8.63 million state residents, or 16.16%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,283,409 people have been tested to date, or 14.87%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 8,630 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 9.98%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,395 of 23,423, or 10.23%
— Norton, 852 of 3,981, or 21.4%
— Wise County, 3,473 of 37,383, or 9.29%
— Scott County, 1,907 of 21,566, or 8.84%