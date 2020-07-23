Northeast Tennessee saw a threefold rise in its daily new COVID-19 case rate on Thursday, while far Southwest Virginia matched Wednesday’s increase with another 12 cases.
The Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) reported 2,570 new cases and 37 deaths for totals of 86,987 and 925.
Thursday marked the 27th time that daily case increases exceeded 1,000 in the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Across Northeast Tennessee, 95 new cases were reported, compared to 31 on Wednesday. Sullivan County saw 32 new COVID-19 infections for a total of 489 and six deaths, while Washington County added 21 cases for 523 and no deaths.
Carter County’s pandemic total rose by 25 for 250 cases and two deaths, and Hawkins County saw seven more cases for 162 and two deaths. Greene County added six cases on Thursday for 243 and four deaths.
Johnson and Unicoi counties each reported two new cases for totals of 54 and 77, respectively.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,295,115 on Thursday, for 18.96% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 101,782 positive results and 1,193,333 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 4,189 (197 positive, 4,002 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 7.39%
— Sullivan, 11,397 (515 positive, 10,882 negative) of 158,348, or 7.2%
— Washington, 11,715 (616 positive, 11,099 negative) of 129,375, or 9.06%
— Johnson, 2,970 (59 positive, 2,911 negative) of 17,788, or 16.7%
— Carter, 5,438 (274 positive, 5,164 negative) of 56,391, or 9.64%
— Greene, 6,150 (288 positive, 5,862 negative) of 69,069, or 8.9%
— Unicoi, 2,363 (83 positive, 2,280 negative) of 17,883, or 13.21%
In Southwest Virginia, COVID-19 cases continued to climb. The LENOWISCO Health District reported 12 new cases on Thursday for 157 and five deaths, according to the Virginia Department of Health’s tracking webpage (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus). Lee County had six of those cases for 58 and no deaths.
Wise County added three cases in Thursday’s reporting, for 61 cases and three deaths during the pandemic. Scott County’s total remained at 30 cases and two deaths, and Norton added three cases for eight and no deaths.
Statewide, Virginia reported a pandemic total of 81,239 cases and 2,054 deaths on Thursday — increases of 844 and three, respectively. The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,066,585 of 8.63 million state residents, or 12.36%. For nasal swab testing only, 969,145 people have been tested to date, or 11.23%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 6,401 of the region's 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 7.4%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 1,724 of 23,423, or 7.36%
— Norton, 606 of 3,981, or 15.22%
— Wise County, 2,705 of 37,383, or 7.24%
— Scott County, 1,364 of 21,566, or 6.33%