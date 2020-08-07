Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count soared to 270 with one death on Friday, while Virginia officials blamed a statewide spike of 2,400 new cases on a two-day data backlog.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the state added 2,015 cases and 18 deaths Friday for statewide pandemic totals of 118,782 cases and 1,206 deaths.
Friday also marked the 43rd day of 1,000-plus case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
In Northeast Tennessee, seven counties accounted for a total of 270 cases and one death. Sullivan County posted the largest case increase in the region with 98 for a pandemic total of 993 and 12 deaths. Washington County’s total rose by 69 cases for totals of 1,200 and two deaths.
Greene County added 29 cases for 447 and seven deaths, while Carter County’s total climbed by 24 and one death for 497 cases and six deaths.
Johnson County saw 23 new cases for 258 and no deaths. Hawkins County added 19 cases for 435 and seven deaths.
Unicoi County’s total rose by eight to 156 cases and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Friday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state reported 2,015 new cases and 18 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 97,882 and 2,317.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
On its website Friday, the VDH said that Friday’s report “will contain a significant increase due to a data backlog from earlier in the week.” The backlog included cases that, along with Friday’s normal report, were supposed to have been posted on Wednesday and Thursday. The agency blamed the backlog on a “system performance configuration.”
Southwest Virginia saw 34 new cases and no deaths in the VDH report for 330 cases and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District. Scott County’s total rose by 19 for 85 cases and three deaths. Wise County added seven cases for 117 and three deaths.
Lee County’s total rose by five for 110 and one death. Norton added three cases for 18 and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,660,337 on Friday, for 24.31% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 140,166 positive results and 1,520,171 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 5,987 (494 positive, 5,493 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 10.54%
— Sullivan, 15,274 (991 positive, 14,283 negative) of 158,348, or 9.65%
— Washington, 17,740 (1,361 positive, 16,379 negative) of 129,375, or 13.71%
— Johnson, 3,987 (267 positive, 3,720 negative) of 17,788, or 22.41%
— Carter, 8,912 (545 positive, 8,367 negative) of 56,391, or 15.8%
— Greene, 8,481 (520 positive, 7,961 negative) of 69,069, or 12.28%
— Unicoi, 3,386 (164 positive, 3,222 negative) of 17,883, or 18.93%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Friday’s VDH report was 1,313,693 of 8.63 million state residents, or 15.22%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,265,004 people have been tested to date, or 13.96%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 8,060 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 9.33%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,211 of 23,423, or 9.33%
— Norton, 805 of 3,981, or 20.22%
— Wise County, 3,282 of 37,383, or 8.78%
— Scott County, 1,762 of 21,566, or 8.17%