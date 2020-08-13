Northeast Tennessee added more than 150 cases to its pandemic total Thursday, while Southwest Virginia posted another 26.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 2,118 cases and 24 deaths were reported statewide for pandemic totals of 128,511 cases and 1,313 deaths.
Thursday also marked the 49th day of 1,000-plus case increases for the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee accounted for 154 new infections and one death in Thursday’s TDH report, for pandemic totals of 4,481 cases and 96 deaths. Sullivan County led the region with 31 cases for totals of 1,106 and 15 deaths. Washington County saw the next-largest jump in the region — 30 cases for a pandemic total of 1,382 and two deaths.
Carter County posted 29 cases for totals of 593 and six deaths. Greene County saw 28 cases for totals of 552 and nine deaths.
Hawkins County added 20 cases for 520 and 10 deaths to date. Johnson County’s total rose by 11 cases for 318 and no deaths. Unicoi County added five cases to its total for 180 and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Thursday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,101 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 103,622 and 2,363 deaths.
Southwest Virginia reported 26 new cases and no deaths, for 469 cases and eight deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County saw the highest daily case tally: 20 and one death for 201 cases and four deaths. Lee County added five cases for 135 and one death.
Scott County remained at 111 cases and three deaths, while Norton added one case for 22 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison near Pound remained at five inmate cases and four active staff/contractor cases Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage. That brings Red Onion’s pandemic total to seven along with five inmate cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had an active staff/contractor case removed from its tally, leaving a pandemic total of six staff and no inmate cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases during the pandemic.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,785,646 Thursday, for 26.14% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 151,925 positive results and 1,633,721 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 6,571 (588 positive, 5,983 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 11.57%
— Sullivan, 18,153 (1,182 positive, 16,971 negative) of 158,348, or 11.46%
— Washington, 19,629 (1,574 positive, 18,118 negative) of 129,375, or 15.22%
— Johnson, 4,394 (335 positive, 4,059 negative) of 17,788, or 24.7%
— Carter, 10,028 (654 positive, 9,374 negative) of 56,391, or 17.78%
— Greene, 9,325 (648 positive, 8,677 negative) of 69,069, or 13.5%
— Unicoi, 3,751 (192 positive, 3,751 negative) of 17,883, or 20.98%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 1,414,449 of 8.63 million state residents, or 16.39%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,301,909 people have been tested to date, or 15.09%.
In the LENOWISCO district, 8,767 of its 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 10.15%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,435 of 23,423, or 10.4%
— Norton, 859 of 3,981, or 21.58%
— Wise County, 3,536 of 37,383, or 9.46%
— Scott County, 1,932 of 21,566, or 8.96%