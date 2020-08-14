Northeast Tennessee’s daily new COVID-19 case rate dipped below 80 Friday, while far Southwest Virginia added 13 cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,947 cases and 13 deaths were reported statewide Friday for pandemic totals of 130,458 cases and 1,326 deaths.
Friday also marked the 50th day of 1,000-plus new cases for the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee accounted for 72 cases and one death in Friday’s TDH report. Sullivan County led the region with 30 new infections and one death for totals of 1,136 cases and 16 deaths. Hawkins County saw the next-largest case increase in the region — 14 for a pandemic total of 534 and 10 deaths.
Carter County added nine cases for 602 and six deaths. Greene County saw nine cases for 561 and nine deaths. Washington County also had nine cases for 1,391 and two deaths.
Johnson County added one case for 319 and no deaths to date. Unicoi County remained at 180 cases and no deaths.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Friday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state added 1,216 infections and seven deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 104,838 cases and 2,370 deaths.
Southwest Virginia reported 13 new cases and one death for 482 cases and nine deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added seven cases and one death for 208 cases and five deaths. Lee County tallied five cases for 140 and one death.
Scott County added one case for 112 and three deaths, while Norton remained at 22 cases and no deaths
Red Onion State Prison near Pound remained at five inmate cases and four active staff/contractor cases Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That brings Red Onion’s pandemic total to seven along with five inmate cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had no listed inmate or staff cases, leaving a pandemic total of six staff and no inmate cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,809,900 Friday, for 26.5% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 154,266 positive results and 1,655,634 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 6,650 (605 positive, 6,045 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 11.71%
— Sullivan, 18,432 (1,215 positive, 17,217 negative) of 158,348, or 11.64%
— Washington, 19,886 (1,589 positive, 18,297 negative) of 129,375, or 15.37%
— Johnson, 4,402 (337 positive, 4,065 negative) of 17,788, or 24.75%
— Carter, 10,075 (663 positive, 9,412 negative) of 56,391, or 17.87%
— Greene, 9,403 (660 positive, 8,743 negative) of 69,069, or 13.61%
— Unicoi, 3,762 (194 positive, 3,568 negative) of 17,883, or 21.04%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Friday’s VDH report was 1,429,216 of 8.63 million state residents, or 16.56%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,316,037 people have been tested to date, or 15.25%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 8,907 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 10.3%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,464 of 23,423, or 10.59%
— Norton, 883 of 3,981, or 22.18%
— Wise County, 3,625 of 37,383, or 9.7%
— Scott County, 1,938 of 21,566, or 8.99%