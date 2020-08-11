Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 new case count dropped below 40 Tuesday, while Southwest Virginia saw a 42-case spike and an outbreak at Red Onion State Prison.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the state saw 1,001 cases and 38 deaths Tuesday for statewide pandemic totals of 124,915 cases and 1,271 deaths.
Tuesday also marked the 47th day of 1,000-plus case increases for the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 38 cases and four deaths. Washington County added 14 cases for totals of 1,291 and two deaths. Sullivan County saw the next-largest case increase in the region — 11 cases and one death for a pandemic total of 1,048 and 15 deaths.
Carter County added eight cases for totals of 532 and six deaths.
Johnson County added three new cases for 288 and no deaths to date. Hawkins County’s total rose by two cases and two deaths for 485 and nine deaths.
Greene County saw no new cases but one death for totals of 504 and nine deaths. TDH adjusted Unicoi County’s case total down by one to 168 and no deaths.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Tuesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 996 new cases and 17 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 101,745 and 2,344.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 42 new cases and no deaths for 425 cases and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County’s total saw the highest daily case tally — 27 for 168 cases and three deaths. Scott County added nine cases for 111 and three deaths.
The VDH also reported two new outbreaks in the LENOWISCO Health District, both at unspecified correctional facilities. The state Department of Corrections posted updates on its COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/) listing eight cases at Red Onion State Prison near Pound — five inmates and three staff or contractors. Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap posted one active case — a staffer or contractor.
DOC spokesperson Lisa Kinney said the five inmate COVID-19 cases represent the pandemic total at Red Onion, while the three staff/contractor cases are active cases only. Red Onion has had a total of six staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began in March, she said, and Wallens Ridge has had six staff/contractor cases during the pandemic.
Lee County’s total rose by four for 125 and one death. Norton added two cases for 21 and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,738,875 Tuesday, for 25.46% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 147,566 positive results and 1,591,309 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Tuesday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 6,327 (549 positive, 5,778 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 11.14%
— Sullivan, 17,588 (1,120 positive, 16,468 negative) of 158,348, or 11.11%
— Washington, 18,755 (1,465 positive, 17,290 negative) of 129,375, or 14.5%
— Johnson, 4,227 (298 positive, 3,929 negative) of 17,788, or 23.76%
— Carter, 9,338 (588 positive, 8,750 negative) of 56,391, or 16.56%
— Greene, 8,915 (581 positive, 8,334 negative) of 69,069, or 12.91%
— Unicoi, 3,518 (179 positive, 3,339 negative) of 17,883, or 19.67%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 1,378,458 of 8.63 million state residents, or 15.97%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,267,512 people have been tested to date, or 14.69%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 8,519 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 9.85%.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,332 of 23,423, or 10%
— Norton, 851 of 3,981, or 21.38%
— Wise County, 3,434 of 37,383, or 9.19%
— Scott County, 1,899 of 21,566, or 8.81%