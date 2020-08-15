Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 new case rate took a second drop Saturday, while Southwest Virginia added 28 cases and a prison in Wise County added 12 inmate cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,289 cases and 19 deaths were reported statewide Saturday for pandemic totals of 131,747 cases and 1,345 deaths.
Saturday also marked the 51st day of 1,000-plus case increases for the Volunteer State during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee accounted for 65 cases and no deaths in Saturday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 4,787 cases and 43 deaths. Sullivan County led the region with 35 cases for totals of 1,171 and 16 deaths. Washington County saw the next-largest case increase in the region — 14 for 1,405 and two deaths.
Carter County added six cases for 608 and six deaths. Hawkins County also accounted for six cases for 540 and 10 deaths.
Greene County saw two cases for 563 and nine deaths, while Johnson County added two cases for 321 and no deaths.
The TDH adjusted Unicoi County’s case total down by one in Saturday’s report to 179 cases and no deaths.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 912 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 105,750 cases and 2,381 deaths.
Southwest Virginia had 28 new cases and one death, for 510 and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added 21 cases for 229 cases and five deaths. Lee County reported four cases and a death for 144 and two deaths.
Scott County added two cases for 114 and three deaths, while Norton added one case for 23 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison near Pound added 12 inmate cases Saturday to Friday’s five inmate cases and four active staff cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That brings Red Onion’s pandemic total to 24 — 17 inmate cases and seven staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had no listed inmate or staff cases, leaving a pandemic total of six staff and no inmate cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,827,520 Saturday, for 26.76% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 155,663 positive results and 1,671,887 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Saturday’s testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 6,714 (610 positive, 6,104 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 11.82%
— Sullivan, 18,986 (1,259 positive, 17,727 negative) of 158,348, or 11.99%
— Washington, 20,074 (1,603 positive, 18,471 negative) of 129,375, or 15.52%
— Johnson, 4,408 (339 positive, 4,069 negative) of 17,788, or 24.78%
— Carter, 10,134 (669 positive, 9,465 negative) of 56,391, or 17.97%
— Greene, 9,483 (661 positive, 8,822 negative) of 69,069, or 13.73%
— Unicoi, 3,767 (193 positive, 3,574 negative) of 17,883, or 21.07%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 1,446,922 of 8.63 million state residents, or 16.77%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,332,938 people have been tested to date, or 15.45%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Saturday’s online data, 9,050 of the district’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 10.47 percent.
Testing rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,522 of 23,423, or 10.77%
— Norton, 902 of 3,981, or 22.66%
— Wise County, 3,666 of 37,383, or 9.81%
— Scott County, 1,962 of 21,566, or 9.1%