Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count topped 100 Friday, while far Southwest Virginia recorded eight new cases and one death.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,636 cases and 28 deaths were reported statewide Friday for pandemic totals of 150,815 and 1,701 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee saw 102 cases and seven deaths in Friday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 6,123 and 86 deaths.
Sullivan County led the region with 37 new cases for totals of 1,571 and 25 deaths. Washington County added 21 cases and one death for totals of 1,671 and 12 deaths.
Greene County added 21 cases and five deaths for a pandemic total of 800 and 16 deaths. Carter County saw 12 cases for totals of 802 and 18 deaths.
Hawkins County added five cases and one death for a total of 654 and 13 deaths, while Unicoi County saw four cases for pandemic totals of 220 cases and one death.
Johnson County’s case total rose by two for pandemic totals of 405 and one death.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Friday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,013 new cases and 35 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 112,966 and 2,467 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw a net seven new cases and one death in the VDH Friday report, for 674 cases and 12 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District since the start of the pandemic.
Lee County added four cases for 83 cases and five deaths. Scott County added four cases for 148 and four deaths. Wise County’s total was adjusted down by one case, for a total of 317 cases and five deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 26 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Friday remained at 20 inmates and two active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,152,015 Friday, for 31.51% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 178,731 positive results and 1,973,284 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
Hawkins,
- 8,188 (764 positive, 7,424 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 14.42%
Sullivan,
- 23,127 (1,704 positive, 21,423 negative) of 158,348, or 14.61%
Washington,
- 23,656 (1,936 positive, 21,720 negative) of 129,375, or 18.28%
Johnson,
- 5,025 (443 positive, 4,572 negative) of 17,788, or 28.25%
Carter,
- 12,204 (891 positive, 11,313 negative) of 56,391, or 21.64%
Greene,
- 12,288 (959 positive, 11,329 negative) of 69,069, or 17.79%
Unicoi,
- 4,503 (251 positive, 4,252 negative) of 17,883, or 25.18%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Friday’s VDH report was 1,661,712 of 8.63 million state residents, or 19.26%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,539,290 people have been tested to date, or 17.84%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 11,075 of the district’s 86,471 population have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 12.81%.
Pandemic-wide test rates
by locality were:
Lee County,
- 3,297 of 23,423, or 14.08%
Norton,
- 1,155 of 3,981, or 28.01%
Wise County,
- 4,338 of 37,383, or 11.6%
Scott County,
- 2,286 of 21,566, or 10.6%
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9 to 11 a.m. and from 1 to 3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341. The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Lee County
- (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
Scott County
- (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
Wise County and Norton
- (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found on the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.