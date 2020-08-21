Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case rate climbed back over 100 Friday with 12 more deaths in the region, while far Southwest Virginia added 10 more cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,669 cases and 61 deaths were reported statewide Friday for pandemic totals of 140,844 and 1,549 deaths.
Friday also marked 57 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 105 cases and 12 deaths in Friday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,388 and 66 deaths.
Sullivan County led the region with 45 new cases and one death for totals of 1,273 and 22 deaths. Washington County added 17 cases and two deaths for totals of 1,541 and six deaths.
Greene County’s pandemic total rose by 16 cases and one death Friday to 685 and 10 deaths. Hawkins County added nine cases and two deaths for totals of 622 and 12 deaths.
Three counties each saw six new cases Friday. Johnson County's total rose to 372 cases and one death. Unicoi County also saw its first pandemic-related death on Friday along with 201 cases. Carter County saw Friday’s highest death toll, with five deaths, and pandemic totals of 694 cases and 14 deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Friday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 978 new cases and nine deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 110,860 and 2,436 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 10 new cases in the VDH Friday report, for 587 cases and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added seven cases for 276 cases and five deaths. Scott County added three cases for 136 and three deaths.
Lee County remained at 153 and two deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 22 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Friday remained at 20 inmates and seven active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That leaves Red Onion’s pandemic total at 20 inmate cases and 13 staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one staff/contractor case, leaving a pandemic total of seven staff cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,978,409 on Friday, for 28.97% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 167,109 positive results and 1,811,300 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Friday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 7,485 (724 positive, 6,761 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 13.18%
- Sullivan, 20,627 (1,387 positive, 19,240 negative) of 158,348, or 13.03%
- Washington, 21,810 (1,776 positive, 20,034 negative) of 129,375, or 16.86%
- Johnson, 4,779 (410 positive, 4,369 negative) of 17,788, or 26.87%
- Carter, 11,239 (773 positive, 10,466 negative) of 56,391, or 19.93%
- Greene, 10,801 (821 positive, 9,980 negative) of 69,069, or 15.64%
- Unicoi, 4,138 (220 positive, 3,918 negative) of 17,883, or 23.14%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Friday’s VDH report was 1,555,751 of 8.63 million state residents, or 18.03%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,437,278 people have been tested to date, or 16.65%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Friday’s online data, 10,086 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 11.66%.
TEST RATES BY LOCALITY
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 2,939 of 23,423, or 12.55%
- Norton, 1,024 of 3,981, or 25.72%
- Wise County, 3,979 of 37,383, or 10.64%
- Scott County, 2,145 of 21,566, or 9.95%
WHERE TO BE TESTED
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday, at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The Health Wagon will be offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lee and Wise counties next week, including:
- Monday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at the Zion Family Ministries building at 1613 Norton Road in Wise
- Tuesday, Aug. 25, at 10 a.m. at 28970 Daniel Boone Trail in Jonesville
- Thursday, Aug. 27, from 10 a.m.-noon, at Mona Vista Apartments, 101 Monte Vista Lane, in Big Stone Gap
- Thursday, Aug. 27, from noon-2 p.m., at Food City, 603 Wood Ave. East, in Big Stone Gap
- Friday, Aug. 28, from 10 a.m.-2 p.m., at Food City in Coeburn
To schedule a test, call (276) 328-8850.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help residents evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.