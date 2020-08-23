Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count topped 100 Sunday, while far Southwest Virginia reached 10 new cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,854 cases and four deaths were reported statewide Sunday for pandemic totals of 143,937 and 1,567 deaths.
Sunday also marked 60 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 109 cases and no deaths in Sunday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,744 and 66 deaths.
Washington County led the region with 37 new cases for totals of 1,592 and six deaths. Sullivan County added 34 cases for totals of 1,471 and 22 deaths.
Carter County’s pandemic total rose by 16 cases Sunday to 727 and 14 deaths. Greene County added nine cases for totals of 721 and 10 deaths.
Hawkins County added five cases to its total of 634 and 12 deaths, while Unicoi County also saw five cases for pandemic totals of 212 cases and one death.
Johnson County’s total rose by three for pandemic totals of 387 and one death.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Sunday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 894 new cases and 24 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 112,966 and 2,467 deaths.
Southwest Virginia saw 10 new cases and no deaths in the VDH Sunday report, for 603 cases and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added four cases for 83 cases and five deaths. Lee County added two cases for 158 and two deaths.
Scott County saw four cases for 140 and three deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 22 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total remained at 20 inmates and seven active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That leaves Red Onion’s pandemic total at 20 inmate cases and 13 staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one staff/contractor case, leaving a pandemic total of seven staff cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,042,256 Sunday, for 29.9% of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 170,788 positive results and 1,871,468 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Sunday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 7,747 (738 positive, 7,009 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 13.64%.
• Sullivan, 21,447 (1,588 positive, 19,859 negative) of 158,348, or 13.54%.
• Washington, 22,489 (1,841 positive, 20,648 negative) of 129,375, or 17.38%.
• Johnson, 4,884 (425 positive, 4,459 negative) of 17,788, or 27.46%.
• Carter, 11,511 (811 positive, 10,700 negative) of 56,391, or 20.41%.
• Greene, 11,343 (861 positive, 10,482 negative) of 69,069, or 16.42%.
• Unicoi, 4,266 (241 positive, 4,025 negative) of 17,883, or 23.86%.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 1,586,024 of 8.63 million state residents, or 18.38%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,466,033 people have been tested to date, or 16.99%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 10,516 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 12.16%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 3,181 of 23,423, or 13.58%.
• Norton, 1,061 of 3,981, or 26.65%.
• Wise County, 4,084 of 37,383, or 10.92%.
• Scott County, 2,189 of 21,566, or 10.15%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341. The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The Health Wagon will be offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing in Lee and Wise counties:
• Monday, Aug. 24, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at the Zion Family Ministries building at 1613 Norton Road in Wise.
• Tuesday, Aug. 25, 10 a.m. at 28970 Daniel Boone Trail in Jonesville.
• Thursday, Aug. 27, 10 a.m.–noon at Mona Vista Apartments, 101 Monte Vista Lane in Big Stone Gap.
• Thursday, Aug. 27, noon–2 p.m. at Food City, 603 Wood Ave. E in Big Stone Gap.
• Friday, Aug. 28, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. at Food City, Coeburn.
To schedule a test, call (276) 328-8850.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page, www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other testing sites.