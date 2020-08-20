Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case rate climbed over 100 Wednesday along with two deaths, while far Southwest Virginia daily cases dipped below 10.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 2,022 cases and 26 deaths were reported statewide Wednesday for pandemic totals of 137,800 and 1,452 deaths.
Wednesday also marked 55 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 140 cases and two deaths in Wednesday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,225 and 53 deaths.
Washington County led the region with 37 new cases and one death for totals of 1.513 and four deaths. Carter County added 31 cases for totals of 679 and nine deaths.
Greene County’s pandemic total rose by 26 cases Wednesday to 653 and nine deaths. Hawkins County added 21 cases for totals of 606 and 10 deaths, and Sullivan County saw nine cases and a death for totals of 1,221 and 20 deaths.
Johnson County saw nine cases Wednesday for totals of 362 and one death. Unicoi County’s total rose by seven for 191 cases and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Wednesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 737 new cases and 14 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 109,019 and 2,410 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw eight new cases in the VDH Wednesday report, for 565 cases and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added six cases for 262 cases and five deaths. Lee County added one case for 153 and two deaths.
Scott County added one case for 128 and three deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 22 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison case total Wednesday remained at 20 inmates and nine active staff cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That brings Red Onion’s pandemic total to 20 inmate cases and 13 staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one staff/contractor case, leaving a pandemic total of seven staff cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,926,357 Wednesday, for 28.2 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 163,288 positive results and 1,763,069 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Wednesday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 7,296 (705 positive, 6,591 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 12.85 percent
- Sullivan, 20,160 (1,326 positive, 18,834 negative) of 158,348, or 12.73 percent
- Washington, 21,372 (1,742 positive, 19,203 negative) of 129,375, or 16.52 percent
- Johnson, 4,686 (399 positive, 4,287 negative) of 17,788, or 26.34 percent
- Carter, 11,059 (751 positive, 10,308 negative) of 56,391, or 19.61 percent
- Greene, 10,413 (789 positive, 9,624 negative) of 69,069, or 15.08 percent
- Unicoi, 4.050 (211 positive, 3,839 negative) of 17,883, or 22.65 percent
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Wednesday’s VDH report was 1,519,236 of 8.63 million state residents, or 17.6 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 1,402,471 people have been tested to date, or 16.25 percent.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Wednesday’s online data, 9,628 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 11.13 percent.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 2,829 of 23,423, or 12.08 percent
- Norton, 934 of 3,981, or 23.46 percent
- Wise County, 3,842 of 37,383, or 10.28 percent
- Scott County, 2,022 of 21,566, or 9.38 percent
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at 423-279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The Health Wagon will be offering free COVID-19 drive-through testing on Monday, Aug. 24 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Zion Family Ministries building at 1613 Norton Rd. in Wise, Virginia. To schedule a test, call (276) 328-8850.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) -- (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page - www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.