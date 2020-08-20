Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case rate fell below 60 on Thursday along with one death, while far Southwest Virginia’s daily cases reached 12.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,375 cases and 36 deaths were reported statewide Thursday for pandemic totals of 139,175 and 1,488 deaths.
Thursday also marked 56 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 58 cases and one death in Thursday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 5,283 and 54 deaths.
Greene County led the region with 16 new cases for totals of 669 and nine deaths. Washington County added 11 cases for totals of 1,524 and four deaths.
Carter County’s pandemic total rose by nine cases Thursday to 688 and nine deaths. Hawkins County added seven cases for totals of 613 and 10 deaths, and Sullivan County also saw seven cases and one death for totals of 1,228 and 21 deaths. Johnson County saw four cases Thursday for totals of 366 and one death. Unicoi County’s total rose by four for 195 cases and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Thursday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 863 new cases and 17 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 109,882 and 2,427 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 12 new cases in the VDH Thursday report, for 577 cases and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added seven cases for 269 cases and five deaths. Scott County added five cases for 133 and three deaths.
Lee County remained at 153 and two deaths. Norton’s total remained at 22 cases and no deaths.
The LENOWISCO Health District’s total number of outbreaks rose by one to 14 in Thursday’s report, with that being a ninth outbreak in an unspecified congregate setting.
According to VDH, a congregate site can include adult daycare, agricultural or food production, businesses or workplaces, camps or campgrounds, community events, event venues, gyms or spas, independent living or retirement facilities, labor or migrant camps, military bases, neighborhood streets, private homes and shelters.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total remained at 20 inmates but dropped two active staff/contractor cases to seven cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That leaves Red Onion’s pandemic total at 20 inmate cases and 13 staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one staff/contractor case, leaving a pandemic total of seven staff cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,949,404 on Thursday, for 28.54% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 164,987 positive results and 1,784,417 negative.
In NeT, Thursday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 7,385 (715 positive, 6,670 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 13.01%
• Sullivan, 20,246 (1,333 positive, 18,913 negative) of 158,348, or 12.79%
• Washington, 21,566 (1,754 positive, 19,812 negative) of 129,375, or 16.67%
• Johnson, 4,727 (403 positive, 4,324 negative) of 17,788, or 26.57%
• Carter, 11,152 (765 positive, 10,387 negative) of 56,391, or 19.78%
• Greene, 10,549 (805 positive, 9,744 negative) of 69,069, or 15.27%
• Unicoi, 4,091 (214 positive, 3,877 negative) of 17,883, or 22.88%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 1,535,931 of 8.63 million state residents, or 17.8%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,418,335 people have been tested to date, or 16.43%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thurs- day’s online data, 9,974 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 11.54%.
test rates by locality:
• Lee County, 2,897 of 23,423, or 12.37%
• Norton, 1,013 of 3,981, or 25.45%
• Wise County, 3,934 of 37,383, or 10.52%
• Scott County, 2,127 of 21,566, or 9.86%
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The Health Wagon will be offering free COVID-19 drive-thru testing on Monday, Aug. 24, from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. at the Zion Family Ministries building at 1613 Norton Road in Wise, Virginia. To schedule a test, call (276) 328-8850.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether someone might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.