Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case rate more than tripled Sunday from Saturday’s figures, while far Southwest Virginia saw 17 new cases and a prison in Wise County added another inmate case.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,961 cases and 21 deaths were reported statewide Sunday for pandemic totals of 133,708 cases and 1,366 deaths.
Sunday also marked 52 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee during the pandemic.
Northeast Tennessee saw 209 cases and no deaths in Sunday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 4,996 cases and 43 deaths. The region saw 65 cases and no deaths Saturday.
Washington County led the region with 50 new cases for totals of 1,455 and two deaths. Greene County saw the next largest case increase in the region with 42 cases for a pandemic total of 605 and nine deaths.
Hawkins County added 32 cases for totals of 572 and 10 deaths. Johnson County saw 28 cases Sunday for totals of 349 and no deaths.
Sullivan County’s total rose by 26 Sunday for 1,197 cases and 16 deaths, while Carter County also added 26 cases for totals of 634 and six deaths.
Unicoi County’s case total rose by five for 184 and no deaths.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Sunday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 937 new cases and no deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 106,687 cases and 2,381 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 17 new cases and one death in the VDH Sunday report, for 510 cases and 10 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County added nine cases for 229 cases and five deaths. Lee County added four cases for 144 and two deaths.
Scott County added four cases for 118 and three deaths, while Norton remained at 23 cases and no deaths
Red Onion State Prison near Pound added one inmate case but removed one active staff case Sunday, bringing the daily total to 18 inmates and three staff infected with COVID-19, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/). That brings Red Onion’s pandemic total to 18 inmate cases and seven staff/contractor cases since the pandemic began.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had no listed inmate or staff cases Sunday, leaving a pandemic total of six staff cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,855,015 Sunday, for 27.17% of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 158,302 positive results and 1,696,713 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Sunday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
— Hawkins, 6,941 (665 positive, 6,276 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 12.22%.
— Sullivan, 19,251 (1,296 positive, 17,955 negative) of 158,348, or 12.16%.
— Washington, 20,598 (1,673 positive, 18,925 negative) of 129,375, or 15.92%.
— Johnson, 4,584 (385 positive, 4,199 negative) of 17,788, or 25.77%.
— Carter, 10,496 (703 positive, 9,793 negative) of 56,391, or 18.61%.
— Greene, 9,814 (733 positive, 9,081 negative) of 69,069, or 14.21%.
— Unicoi, 3,853 (202 positive, 3,651 negative) of 17,883, or 21.55%.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 1,464,128 of 8.63 million state residents, or 16.97%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,349,460 people have been tested to date, or 15.64%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 9,236 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 10.68%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
— Lee County, 2,591 of 23,423, or 11.06%.
— Norton, 911 of 3,981, or 22.88%.
— Wise County, 3,751 of 37,383, or 10.03%.
— Scott County, 1,985 of 21,566, or 9.2%.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
— Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
— Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help residents evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.