Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count dropped below 40 Sunday, while far Southwest Virginia reached 12.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 835 cases and 22 deaths were reported statewide Sunday for pandemic totals of 153,115 and 1,747 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee saw 39 cases and one death in Sunday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 6,260 and 87 deaths.
Washington and Sullivan counties each saw 18 new cases in Sunday’s data. Washington County also added a death, for totals of 1,718 cases and 13 deaths. Sullivan County’s total rose to 1,615 cases and 25 deaths.
Carter County added three deaths to its pandemic total, for 818 cases and 18 deaths. Hawkins County saw two cases for totals of 667 and 13 deaths.
Johnson County remained at 407 cases and one death, and Unicoi also saw no changes in its total of 221 cases and one death.
TDH adjusted Greene County’s total down by two for 814 cases and 16 deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Saturday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,217 new cases and 18 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 118,809 and 2,568 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 13 new cases and no deaths in the VDH Sunday report, for 699 cases and 12 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County added five cases for 194 cases and three deaths. Wise County added seven cases for 328 and five deaths.
Scott County’s total rose by one, for a total of 151 cases and four deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 26 cases and no deaths.
Mountain Empire Community College officials late Saturday reported that a college employee tested positive for COVID-19, with the employee now self-isolating and the LENOWISCO Health District conducting contact tracing of people who were in contact with the employee.
MECC spokesperson Amy Greear said the college has not changed class or staff schedules or campus access as a result of the positive test result.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Sunday remained at 20 inmates and one active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
The LENOWISCO Health District also added two new COVID-19 outbreaks in congregate living situations, for a pandemic total of 16 outbreaks
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,185,364 Sunday, for 40% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 181,435 positive results and 2,003,929 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Sunday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 8,332 (779 positive, 7,533 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 14.67%
- Sullivan, 23,575 (1,750 positive, 21,825 negative) of 158,348, or 14.89%
- Washington, 24,192 (1,993 positive, 22,199 negative) of 129,375, or 18.7%
- Johnson, 5,055 (445 positive, 4,610 negative) of 17,788, or 28.42%
- Carter, 12,478 (907 positive, 11,571 negative) of 56,391, or 22.13%
- Greene, 12,462 (970 positive, 11,492 negative) of 69,069, or 18.04%
- Unicoi, 4,554 (253 positive, 4,301 negative) of 17,883, or 25.47%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 1,692,025 of 8.63 million state residents, or 19.61%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,568,194 people have been tested to date, or 18.17%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 11,499 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 13.3%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 3,579 of 23,423, or 15.28%
- Norton, 1,172 of 3,981, or 29.44%
- Wise County, 4,437 of 37,383, or 11.87%
- Scott County, 2,317 of 21,566, or 10.74 %
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at 423-279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
- Lee County (Jonesville) – (276) 346-2011
- Scott County (Gate City) – (276) 386-1312
- Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.