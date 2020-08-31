Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count crept above 70 on Monday, while far Southwest Virginia added 10 cases and officials in both states announced concerns about case increases.
On the Virginia side, concerns over Lee County’s COVID-19 cases have caused the Lee County School Board to hold a called meeting on Tuesday at 6 p.m. at the school board office at 153 School Board Place in Jonesville to discuss whether to extend all-remote learning to Sept. 11. School officials on Aug. 24 ordered a change through Sept. 4 from the division’s hybrid schedule of in-person classes and remote learning after a spike in the county’s daily case rates.
In Tennessee, state Health Department officials announced that Monday’s daily increase of 1,818 cases and seven deaths included 965 positive cases at the South Central Correctional Facility in Wayne County.
Higher daily state case reports are also expected for a few days because of “a disruption in laboratory reporting since Friday,” according to a TDH statement on Monday
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the state had pandemic totals of 154,933 cases and 1,754 deaths as of Monday.
Northeast Tennessee saw 71 new cases and no deaths in Monday’s TDH report, for a regional pandemic total of 6,331 and 87 deaths.
Sullivan County saw 25 new cases in Monday’s data for 1,640 cases and 25 deaths. Washington County added 23 cases for totals of 1,741 cases and 13 deaths.
Carter County added 11 deaths to its pandemic total, for 829 cases and 18 deaths. Greene County saw six cases for totals of 820 and 16 deaths.
Unicoi County’s total rose by four to 225 cases and one death, and Hawkins County added two new cases for totals of 669 cases and 13 deaths.
Johnson County’s totals remained at 407 cases and one death.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Monday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 847 new cases and 11 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 120,594 and 2,580 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 10 new cases and no deaths in the VDH Monday report, for 709 cases and 12 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic.
Lee County added seven cases for 201 cases and three deaths. Scott County added two cases for 153 and four deaths.
Wise County’s total rose by one, for a total of 329 cases and five deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 26 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total on Monday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn posted no cases, for a pandemic total of no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,197,316 on Monday, for 32.17% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 183,311 positive results and 2,014,005 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Monday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 8,364 (782 positive, 7,582 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 14.73%
• Sullivan, 23,763 (1,779 positive, 21,984 negative) of 158,348, or 15.01%
• Washington, 24,302 (2,008 positive, 22,294 negative) of 129,375, or 18.78%
• Johnson, 5,060 (445 positive, 4,615 negative) of 17,788, or 28.45%
• Carter, 12,525 (916 positive, 11,609 negative) of 56,391, or 22.21%
• Greene, 12,508 (976 positive, 11,532 negative) of 69,069, or 18.11%
• Unicoi, 4,565 (257 positive, 4,308 negative) of 17,883, or 25.53%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Monday’s VDH report was 1,705,735 of 8.63 million state residents, or 19.78%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,581,291 people have been tested to date, or 18.32%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 11,599 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 13.41%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 3,600 of 23,423, or 15.37%
• Norton, 1,177 of 3,981, or 29.57%
• Wise County, 4,480 of 37,383, or 11.98%
• Scott County, 2,338 of 21,566, or 10.84%
Where to be tested For COVID-19
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m.
Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week.
Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment.
The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341.
The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page — www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help users evaluate whether they might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test.
The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.