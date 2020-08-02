Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count hit 130 Sunday as Washington County became the first in the region to go over 1,000 cases.
Virginia health officials reported one new case in the LENOWISCO Health District.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the state saw 1,443 new cases and six deaths in Sunday’s data, bringing the pandemic total to 109,627 and 1,073 deaths.
Sunday also marked 38 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee since the pandemic began.
In Northeast Tennessee, seven counties saw a total of 130 cases and one death Sunday. Washington County added 45 cases to push its pandemic total to 1,038 and two deaths. Sullivan County’s total rose by 22 cases and one death for totals of 780 and nine.
Hawkins County added 20 cases for 324 and four deaths, while Johnson County’s tally rose by 19 for 160 cases and no deaths.
Carter County saw 17 new cases for 424 and five deaths. Greene County added seven cases for 369 and five deaths.
Unicoi County remained at 136 cases and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Sunday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 981 new cases and three deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 91,782 and 2,218.
Far Southwest Virginia saw one new case and no deaths in the VDH Sunday report, for 246 cases and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District. Scott County added one new case for 54 and three deaths. Lee County remained at 95 cases and one death.
Wise County held level in Sunday’s report at 84 and three deaths. Norton stayed at 13 cases and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,561,021 Sunday, for 22.86% of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 129,493 positive results and 1,431,528 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Sunday’s testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 5,408 (376 positive, 5,032 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 9.52%.
• Sullivan, 14,100 (822 positive, 13,278 negative) of 158,348, or 8.9%.
• Washington, 16,238 (1,168 positive, 15,070 negative) of 129,375, or 12.55%.
• Johnson, 3,453 (166 positive, 3,377 negative) of 17,788, or 19.92%.
• Carter, 7,973 (466 positive, 7,507 negative) of 56,391, or 14.74%.
• Greene, 7,883 (442 positive, 7,441 negative) of 69,069, or 11.41%.
• Unicoi, 3,203 (145 positive, 3,058 negative) of 17,883, or 17.91%.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Sunday’s VDH report was 1,242,355 of 8.63 million state residents, or 14.4%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,136,568 people have been tested to date, or 13.17%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Sunday’s online data, 7,583 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 8.77%.
Test rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 2,071 of 23,423, or 8.84%.
• Norton, 738 of 3,981, or 18.54%.
• Wise County, 3,007 of 37,383, or 8.04%.
• Scott County, 1,598 of 21,566, or 7.41%.