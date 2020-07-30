Tennessee saw its 34th day of 1,000-plus new COVID-19 cases, while Northeast Tennessee added 119 cases to the area’s pandemic total.
The Tennessee Department of Health (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov) reported 2,049 new cases and 13 deaths statewide Thursday for totals of 102,871 and 1.033.
In Thursday’s TDH report, Sullivan County saw 34 new cases and no deaths for a pandemic total of 684 and seven deaths. Washington County added 30 cases to its total of 870 and seven deaths, and Carter County saw eight cases for 354 and four deaths.
Hawkins County’s pandemic tally rose by 13 cases to 267 and three deaths, and Johnson County’s tally climbed by 11 to 92 cases and no deaths.
Greene County added eight cases Thursday for 324 and five deaths, and Unicoi County’s total rose by two to 122 and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Thursday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1,911 new cases and 16 deaths for pandemic totals of 89,904 and 2,141.
Far Southwest Virginia saw six new cases and no deaths in the Virginia Department of Health’s Thursday report) for 218 and six deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District. Lee County added three cases for a total of 86 and no deaths, while Scott County saw two more cases for a total of 47 and three deaths. Wise County added one case for 75 and three deaths.
Norton remained at 10 cases and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,479,669 Thursday, for 21.66 percent of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 121,118 positive results and 1,358,551 negative.
In Northeast Tennessee, Thursday’s testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 5,016 (315 positive, 4,701 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 8.83 percent
- Sullivan, 13,257 (720 positive, 12,537 negative) of 158,348, or 8.37 percent
- Washington, 14,759 (992 positive, 13,767 negative) of 129,375, or 11.41 percent
- Johnson, 3,287 (96 positive, 3,191 negative) of 17,788, or 18.48 percent
- Carter, 7,199 (388 positive, 6,811 negative) of 56,391, or 12.77 percent
- Greene, 7,199 (392 positive, 6,939 negative) of 69,069, or 10.61 percent
- Unicoi, 3,033 (130 positive, 2,903 negative) of 17,883, or 16.96 percent
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests was 1,195,101 of 8.63 million state residents, or 13.85 percent. For nasal swab testing only, 1,091,615 people have been tested to date, or 12.65 percent.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Thursday’s online data, 7,113 of the district’s 86,471 population of have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 8.23 percent.
Test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 1,937 of 23,423, or 8.27 percent
- Norton, 705 of 3,981, or 17.71 percent
- Wise County, 2,931 of 37,383, or 7.84 percent
- Scott County, 1,541 of 21,566, or 7.15 percent