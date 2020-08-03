Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count reached 111 on Monday as far Southwest Virginia added 21 new cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), the state added 1,009 cases and 19 deaths in Monday’s data, bringing the pandemic total to 110,636 and 1,092 deaths.
Monday also marked 39 days of 1,000-plus daily case increases for Tennessee since the pandemic began.
In Northeast Tennessee, seven counties saw a total of 111 cases and one death on Monday. Hawkins County added 38 cases for a pandemic total 362 and four deaths. Washington County’s total rose by 28 cases for totals of 1,066 and two deaths.
Sullivan County added 26 cases and one death for 806 and nine deaths, while Johnson County’s tally rose by 12 for 172 cases and no deaths.
Carter County saw three new cases for 427 and five deaths. Greene County added two cases for 371 and five deaths.
Unicoi County’s total rose by two for 138 cases and no deaths.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Monday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 1.324 new cases and no deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 93,106 and 2,218.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 21 new cases and no deaths in the VDH Monday report, for 267 cases and seven deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District. Wise County’s total grew by 10 for 94 cases and three deaths. Lee County saw five cases, reaching 100 and one death.
Scott County’s total rose by six for 60 and three deaths. Norton remained at 13 cases and no deaths.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 1,573,222 on Monday, for 23.03% of the state’s 6.83 million population, with 130,662 positive results and 1,442,560 negative.
A ninth COVID-19 outbreak in the LENOWISCO Health District was reported on Monday for an unspecified healthcare setting somewhere in the district’s city and three counties. Under VDH definition, that outbreak could have been in a hospital, clinic, fire/EMS team, inpatient behavioral health or outpatient medical setting. Of the nine district outbreaks during the pandemic, 55 cases have been associated with them, including 19 health care workers.
In Northeast Tennessee, Monday’s testing results by county stood at:
- Hawkins, 5,478 (413 positive, 5,065 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 9.65%
- Sullivan, 14,286 (848 positive, 13,438 negative) of 158,348, or 9.02%
- Washington, 16,420 (1,202 positive, 15,218 negative) of 129,375, or 12.69%
- Johnson, 3,572 (178 positive, 3,394 negative) of 17,788, or 20.08%
- Carter, 8,018 (468 positive, 7,550 negative) of 56,391, or 14.22%
- Greene, 7,925 (445 positive, 7,480 negative) of 69,069, or 11.47%
- Unicoi, 3,214 (147 positive, 3,067 negative) of 17,883, or 17.97%
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and blood tests in Monday’s VDH report was 1,258,047 of 8.63 million state residents, or 14.58%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,151,604 people have been tested to date, or 13.34%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Monday’s online data, 7,678 of the district’s population of 86,471 have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 8.88%.
Test rates by locality were:
- Lee County, 2,142 of 23,423, or 9.15%
- Norton, 762 of 3,981, or 19.14%
- Wise County, 3,120 of 37,383, or 8.35%
- Scott County, 1,654 of 21,566, or 7.67%