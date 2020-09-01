Northeast Tennessee’s daily COVID-19 case count topped 100 on Tuesday, while far Southwest Virginia added 15 cases.
According to the Tennessee Department of Health COVID-19 tracking webpage (www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov), 1,396 cases and 27 deaths were reported statewide Tuesday for pandemic totals of 156,329 and 1,781 deaths.
Northeast Tennessee saw 109 cases and no deaths in Tuesday’s TDH report for a regional pandemic total of 6,440 and 87 deaths.
Washington County saw 30 new cases in Tuesday’s data for 1,771 cases and 13 deaths. Greene County added 24 cases for totals of 844 cases and 16 deaths.
Sullivan County added 23 cases to its pandemic total, for 1,663 cases and 25 deaths. Carter County saw 16 cases for totals of 845 and 18 deaths.
Johnson County’s total rose by nine to 416 cases and one death, and Hawkins County added four new cases for totals of 673 cases and 13 deaths.
Unicoi County’s added three cases for totals of 228 cases and one death.
To see recent case rates by county and data on long-term care facilities, visit https://www.tn.gov/health/cedep/ncov/data/clusters-in-long-term-care-facilities.html.
According to the Virginia Department of Health’s Tuesday report (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus), the state saw 621 new cases and 32 deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 121,615 and 2,612 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia saw 15 new cases and no deaths in the VDH report, for 724 cases and 12 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Lee County added nine cases for 210 cases and three deaths. Scott County added three cases for 156 and four deaths.
Wise County’s total rose by three, for 332 cases and five deaths. Norton’s case total remained at 26 cases and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case total Tuesday had 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap had two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
Total testing in Tennessee reached 2,213,949 Tuesday, for 32.42 % of the state’s population of 6.83 million, with 184,950 positive results and 2,028,999 negative.
In NET, Tuesday’s pandemic testing results by county stood at:
• Hawkins, 8,411 (786 positive, 7,625 negative) of 56,786 residents, or 14.81%.
• Sullivan, 23,887 (1,805 positive, 22,082 negative) of 158,348, or 15.09%.
• Washington, 24,559 (2,050 positive, 22,509 negative) of 129,375, or 18.98%.
• Johnson, 5,082 (454 positive, 4,628 negative) of 17,788, or 28.57%.
• Carter, 12,614 (933 positive, 11,681 negative) of 56,391, or 22.37%.
• Greene, 12,622 (1,002 positive, 11,620 negative) of 69,069, or 18.28%.
• Unicoi, 4,582 (261 positive, 4,321 negative) of 17,883, or 25.62%.
The Virginia-wide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Tuesday’s VDH report was 1,718,020 of 8.63 million state residents, or 19.78%. For nasal swab testing only, 1,581,291 people have been tested to date, or 18.32%.
In the LENOWISCO district, according to Tuesday’s online data, 11,685 of the district’s population of 86,471have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 13.51%.
Pandemic-wide test rates by locality were:
• Lee County, 3,627 of 23,423, or 15.48%.
• Norton, 1,182 of 3,981, or 29.7%.
• Wise County, 4,514 of 37,383, or 12.08%.
• Scott County, 2,362 of 21,566, or 10.95%.
Where to be tested
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The Sullivan County Health Department conducts testing for the virus, by appointment, each Tuesday at health department offices from 9-11 a.m. and from 1-3 p.m. Testing also is available, by appointment, other days of the week. Call the Sullivan County Health Department at (423) 279-2777 to set up an appointment. The health departments in Hawkins and Washington counties also provide COVID-19 testing. You can reach the Hawkins County Health Department by calling (423) 357-5341. The Washington County Health Department can be reached at (423) 975-2200.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.