RICHMOND — Declining COVID-19 case and hospitalization rates and increasing vaccination rates will mean some relief in Virginia’s pandemic emergency measures starting on Monday.
Gov. Ralph Northam on Wednesday announced that starting March 1 limits on numbers of people in outdoor gatherings will be lifted under an amended Executive Order 72 — the third change in that order since last year.
Outdoor social gatherings — now limited to 10 or fewer people — can include up to 25 people starting Monday. Indoor gatherings are still limited to 10 or fewer people.
Outdoor entertainment and public amusement venues have been limited to 250 people, but Northam’s new order lifts that cap to either 1,000 people or 30% of venue capacity, whichever is lower. He added that, if current vaccination and case trends continue, the attendance cap will be removed in April.
The 250-person/30% limit on indoor entertainment venues remains in place.
Restaurants, other eateries and on-site alcohol sellers will also see some relief on limits to alcohol sales. Also, effective March 1, the 10 p.m. cutoff on alcohol sales will change to midnight, although affected establishments must close from midnight to 5 a.m.
The final change in limitations allows overnight summer camps to open starting May 1 as long as strict mitigation measures are put in place. Northam said camps could start their registration processes on Wednesday.
Northam credited growing vaccination rates across the state along with residents’ compliance with social distancing, mask wearing, hand washing and other emergency measures in slowing COVID-19 infections and hospitalizations.
Daily vaccination rates saw a few days of slowing thanks to winter storms affecting both vaccine deliveries to the state and availability to residents, Northam said. Last week’s state rollout of its vaccination registration call center operation and website — 1-877-VAX-IN-VA and vaccinate.virginia.gov — have added more than 500,000 new registrants to the 1.2 million already on the state vaccine waiting list.
Northam said an anticipated federal emergency approval of the one-dose Johnson & Johnson COVID-19 vaccine could boost the state’s weekly federal vaccine allocation by 50,000 doses a week as soon as early March. Under the recently expanded federal vaccine supply program, Virginia is receiving about 130,000 doses a week with approximately 2.1 million total doses received and 1.7 million administered as of Wednesday.
Northam said the Federal Retail Pharmacy Program, which supplies vaccines to retail chain and small pharmacies, is now expanding to pharmacy chains such as Walmart, Walgreens, Food City and Giant supermarkets. Walmart will not be giving vaccinations at its stores, he said, but instead will be organizing mass vaccination events in coordination with the Virginia Department of Health.
Walgreens began offering vaccination appointments through its corporate website on Tuesday, with some Southwest Virginia residents receiving vaccinations on Wednesday. State vaccination program coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said that most retail pharmacies have said they want to coordinate their vaccination registration with the state registration system, focusing on the current state priority group of people age 65 and older.
Northam said March 6 will also mark the anniversary of the first confirmed COVID-19 case in the state. While vaccination rates are growing, he said that the state is at a “dangerous but hopeful point” as new strains of COVID-19 have begun appearing in Virginia. He said the state needs to vaccinate enough people to avoid larger problems with infection from those strains.
Asked about calls from some area health care providers for more vaccines for more vulnerable populations, Northam said Southwest Virginia’s vaccination rate for first and second doses is above the statewide rate. He said the state will continue to monitor health and vaccination rates in rural areas, though.