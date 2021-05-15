COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Saturday, May 14

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) website was down for maintenance through Saturday, May 15.

Statewide:

- Cases: 685 (669,904 total)

- Deaths:17 (11,008 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:

- Districtwide: not available

- Lee County: not available

- Norton: not available

- Scott County: not available

- Wise County: not available

Vaccinations:

LENOWISCO: not available

Statewide: daily shots – 4,079,656; fully vaccinated – 3,142,216

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO – not available

- Statewide – drop from 3.5% to 3.3%

Vaccinations

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.