COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Sunday, May 16

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) website remains maintenance through Monday, May 17 Local data was not available Sunday.

Statewide:

- Cases: 280 (670,184 total)

- Deaths:eight (11,018 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:

- Districtwide: not available

- Lee County: not available

- Norton: not available

- Scott County: not available

- Wise County: not available

Vaccinations:

LENOWISCO: not available

Statewide: daily shots – 4,111,852; fully vaccinated – 3,203,273

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO – not available

- Statewide – drop from 3.3% to 3.2%

Vaccinations

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.