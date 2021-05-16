Virginia Department of Health report for Sunday, May 16
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) website remains maintenance through Monday, May 17 Local data was not available Sunday.
Statewide:
- Cases: 280 (670,184 total)
- Deaths:eight (11,018 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: not available
- Lee County: not available
- Norton: not available
- Scott County: not available
- Wise County: not available
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: not available
Statewide: daily shots – 4,111,852; fully vaccinated – 3,203,273
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – not available
- Statewide – drop from 3.3% to 3.2%
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.