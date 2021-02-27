The Virginia Department of Health will hold a COVID-19 mass vaccination event March 6 for three Southwest Virginia health districts.
While locations and times have not yet been released, LENOWISCO and Cumberland Plateau Health Districts Director Dr. Karen Shelton said the event will draw on the ongoing state preregistration list.
“This event will be for those 16-64 with underlying medical conditions and will allow us to kick off this new phase of vaccination by serving a large portion of those on our preregistration waiting list,” Shelton said.
The event — covering the LENOWISCO, Cumberland Plateau and Mount Rogers Health Districts — will be by appointment only for persons already on the state’s preregistration list, Shelton said.
While the event will include persons across the 16-64 age range, Shelton said that the two immediately available vaccines — Pfizer and Moderna — have different authorized minimum ages. The Pfizer vaccine is for persons 16 and older while the Moderna vaccine is for persons 18 and older. Some sites might not be able to accept persons under 18, depending on the vaccine at each location.
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH preregistration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682).
The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 infections fell below 15, according to Saturday’s state data report, while the number of new vaccinations passed 800.
The VDH (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 12 COVID-19-related cases and two new deaths for totals of 6,977 and 183 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw five cases for 2,286 and 39 deaths.
Wise County had three cases and one death for 2,872 and 90 deaths.
Scott County saw three cases and one death for 1,580 and 48 deaths.
Norton had one case for 238 cases and six deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 20,198 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 827 new vaccinations since Friday’s VDH report.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 7,647 — 8.84% of the district’s 86,471 residents.
Statewide, 1,855,904 doses have been given and 616,469 people have received two doses — 7.14 % of the 8.63 million state residents fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 1,675 new cases and 185 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours, for pandemic totals of 574,314 and 8,382 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Saturday’s VDH report was 7,475,156 of 8.63 million residents, or 86.62%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,879,000 people have been tested to date, or 68.12%. In the LENOWISCO district, 40,858 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 4%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Saturday’s report dropped from 10% to 7.1%. The statewide seven- day positivity rate dropped from 7.8% to 7.4%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 61 inmate cases and one staff/contractor infection Saturday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap held steady at 20 inmate cases and one active staff/contractor case. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Saturday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 55-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 57-day decrease in that measure.
In the LENOWISCO district, Lee and Wise counties’ school systems were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. Scott County Schools were ranked higher-risk and Norton city Schools lower-risk.
For seven-day case incidence, Lee and Wise counties’ schools were ranked highest-risk. Scott County and Norton’s schools were ranked lowest-risk.
Vaccinations
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment.
Contact numbers for the county offices are:
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.