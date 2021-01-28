The LENOWISCO Health District’s daily COVID-19 cases neared topped 50 and 198 people got vaccinations, according to Thursday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health is also adding a new feature to its COVIDWISE notification app that will allow those tested for COVID-19 to get rapid notification of a positive test result.
VDH spokesperson Melissa Gordon said Thursday that persons who get a positive COVID-19 test result and have registered with a valid mobile phone number will receive the notification text from (804) 336-3915 between 8 a.m. and 8 p.m. The messages will provide a link to the state’s COVIDWISE exposure notification app portal.
Anyone who have COVIDWISE installed on their phone can receive notifications if they are near someone who has tested positive for COVID-19. The app does not give the identity of infected persons, preserving anonymity. Those receiving a valid positive result can submit that result anonymously with a self-verification code obtained from the COVIDWISE app portal.
“This technology will quickly notify you if you have a positive test result and provide valuable safety information, so you can self-isolate effectively, seek timely medical attention, and reduce potential exposure risk,” State Health Commissioner Dr. M. Norman Oliver said. “It will also encourage you to anonymously share your results through COVIDWISE with other users who’ve likely been exposed, so you can help protect your family, friends, and community.”
For more information on COVIDWISE, or to download the app, visit www.covidwise.org.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 52 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 6,449 and 166 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 31 cases and three deaths for 2,114 cases and 36 deaths. Wise County had 10 cases for 2,621 and 84 deaths.
Scott County had nine cases for 1,484 and 44 deaths. Norton saw two cases for 230 and two deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 6,604 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since vaccines became available in Virginia – 198 additional doses since Wednesday’s report and 7.64% of the district population. That compares to 16,425 doses allocated to hospitals, health care providers and the health department since December.
The number of people in the district who have received the recommended two doses is 823 – 0.95% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide,641,873 vaccine doses have been given and 88,410 people received two doses – 1.02% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 5,121 new cases and 80 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 493,674 cases and 6,308 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Thursday’s VDH report was 6,375,053 of 8.63 million residents, or 73.87%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,146,985 people have been tested to date, or 59.64%. In the LENOWISCO district, 37,419 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 43.27%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Thursday’s report rose from 19.3% to 19.8%. The statewide seven-day positivity rate dropped from 12.3% to 12.2%.
Red Onion State Prison remained at 30 inmate cases and added a case for seven active staff/contractor cases Thursday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Thursday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 24-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 27-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Wise and Scott counties and Norton’s school systems were ranked lowest-risk, while Lee County Schools was ranked higher-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.