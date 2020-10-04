Two school districts and a government office in Southwest Virginia confirmed cases in their facilities over the weekend as case numbers continued a double-digit spike in the LENOWISCO Health District.
Norton City Manager Fred Ramey said he was told Friday that two city workers had tested positive for COVID-19. The employees are being isolated until cleared for return to work, he said, and City Hall is being sanitized.
While City Hall is expected to open for regular hours Monday, Ramey said city residents and utility customers can submit work orders and make payments online at nortonva.gov or use the City Hall outside drop box. He also asked persons coming to City Hall to follow Virginia and federal Centers for Disease Control and Prevention guidelines by wearing masks and following social distancing.
Lee County School Superintendent Brian Austin issued a letter to parents Saturday about the third confirmed case in a county school within two weeks. The latest case involved a student or staffer at Jonesville Middle School, and that person was on campus Thursday, he said.
As with previous cases, Austin said that contact tracing is ongoing with cooperation from the LENOWISCO Health Department and that county schools are remaining open.
Wise County Schools Superintendent Greg Mullins posted notice of a confirmed staff or student case Saturday on the division’s Facebook page. The letter to parents in that post, dated Oct. 2, did not specify in which school the case was found. Mullins said the division is working with the LENOWISCO Health Department to determine who may have been in contact with the infected person.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) reported Sunday that the state had 1,067 new cases and three deaths in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 151,870 cases and 3,273 deaths.
Far Southwest Virginia accounted for 19 cases for totals of 988 and 20 deaths in the LENOWISCO Health District during the pandemic. Wise County saw eight cases for 446 and nine deaths. Lee County added six cases for 301 and seven deaths.
Scott County added three new cases for 202 and four deaths, and Norton added two cases for 37 and no deaths.
Red Onion State Prison’s case totals Sunday remained at 20 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections COVID-19 webpage (https://vadoc.virginia.gov/news-press-releases/2020/covid-19-updates/).
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap stayed at no inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn has posted no cases.
VDH did not update the testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Sunday’s VDH report, but the rate for nasal swab testing only was 2,127,394 people of 8.63 million, or 24.65%.
VDH did not update testing information or the positivity rate for testing Sunday for the LENOWISCO Health District or for ZIP codes in the district.
The statewide positivity rate rose from 4.7% to 4.8%.
According to VDH’s pandemic measures dashboard (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/key-measures/pandemic-metrics/region-metrics/), cases in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — were fluctuating in Sunday’s report. That variation, according to the dashboard, is based on a 13-day increase in daily case incidence in the region and on a nine-day rise in the percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results.
The four school systems in the LENOWISCO district — Lee, Wise and Scott counties and Norton — remained at a higher-risk ranking based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. All four school divisions were ranked at highest-risk for percent change in seven-day case incidences.
Do you think you may have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices every Monday, Wednesday and Friday from 9 a.m. to noon. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
— Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
— Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
— Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page at www.facebook.com/Lenowisco
The Health Wagon will partner with the Virginia Department of Health to offer 17 sessions of free drive-thru testing at Food City in St. Paul through Dec. 31. Call (276) 328-8850 to schedule an appointment.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk users through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.