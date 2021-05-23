Virginia Department of Health report for Sunday, May 23
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported two new cases COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,800 and 212 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 236 (672,793 total)
- Deaths: Nine (11,106 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: two cases and no deaths, for 7,800 and 212 deaths
- Lee County: One case, for 2,429 and 48 deaths.
- Norton: Remained at 290 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: One case, for 1,851 and 58 deaths.
- Wise County: Remained at 3,230 and 99 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 53,183; fully vaccinated – 24,107
Statewide: daily shots – 4,521,093; fully vaccinated – 3,610,884
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – rose from 2.2% to 2.3%
- Statewide – dropped from 2.9% to 2.8%
Getting vaccinated
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.