Virginia Department of Health report for Sunday.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO Health District reported two new COVID-19-related cases and one new death for pandemic totals of 7,689 and 204 deaths.
Statewide
— Cases: 539 (666,650 total).
— Deaths: 24 (10,895 total).
LENOWISCO Health District
— Districtwide: two cases and one death for 7,689 and 204 deaths.
— Lee County: one case for 2,419 and 47 deaths.
— Norton: no cases for 282 and seven deaths.
— Scott County: one case and one death for 1,823 and 54 deaths.
— Wise County: no cases for 3,165 and 96 deaths.
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results
— LENOWISCO — drop from 6% to 5.6%.
— Statewide — drop from 4.5% to 4.4%.
Vaccinations
LENOWISCO: total daily shots — 50,824; fully vaccinated — 22,804.
Statewide: daily shots — 3,986,885; fully vaccinated — 2,955,864.
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.