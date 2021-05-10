Virginia Department of Health report for Monday, May 10
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported two COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for pandemic totals of 7,691 and 204 deaths.
Statewide:
- Cases: 336 (666,986 total)
- Deaths: seven (10,902 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: two cases and no deaths for 7,691 and 204 deaths
- Lee County: no cases for 2,419 and 47 deaths.
- Norton: no cases for 282 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: one case for 1,824 and 54 deaths.
- Wise County: one case for 3,166 and 96 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: total daily shots – 50,906; fully vaccinated – 22,855
Statewide: daily shots – 4,019,296; fully vaccinated – 3,000,047
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO – rise from 5.6% to 5.8%
- Statewide – drop from 4.4% to 4.3%
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.