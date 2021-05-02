Virginia Department of Health report for Sunday, May 2
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported two net COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,730 and 201 deaths during the pandemic.
Statewide:
- Cases: 761 (661,314 total)
- Deaths: 14 (10,791 total)
LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:
- Districtwide: Two net cases and no deaths for 7,730 and 201 deaths
- Lee County: no cases for 2,413 and 46 deaths.
- Norton: VDH adjusted down one case for 281 and seven deaths.
- Scott County: one case for 1,809 and 52 deaths.
- Wise County: two cases for 3,127 and 95 deaths.
Vaccinations:
LENOWISCO: daily shots – 49,083; fully vaccinated – 21.712
Statewide: daily shots – 3,841,075; fully vaccinated – 2,717,830
Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:
- LENOWISCO –rise from 3.9% to 4.2%
- Statewide – drop from 4.7% to 4.6%
Vaccinations
To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.