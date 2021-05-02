COVID-19

Virginia Department of Health report for Sunday, May 2

The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported two net COVID-19-related cases and no deaths for totals of 7,730 and 201 deaths during the pandemic.

Statewide:

- Cases: 761 (661,314 total)

- Deaths: 14 (10,791 total)

LENOWISCO Health District Cases and deaths:

- Districtwide: Two net cases and no deaths for 7,730 and 201 deaths

- Lee County: no cases for 2,413 and 46 deaths.

- Norton: VDH adjusted down one case for 281 and seven deaths.

- Scott County: one case for 1,809 and 52 deaths.

- Wise County: two cases for 3,127 and 95 deaths.

Vaccinations:

LENOWISCO: daily shots – 49,083; fully vaccinated – 21.712

Statewide: daily shots – 3,841,075; fully vaccinated – 2,717,830

Seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results:

- LENOWISCO –rise from 3.9% to 4.2%

- Statewide – drop from 4.7% to 4.6%

Vaccinations

To preregister for COVID-19 vaccinations, go online to vaccinate.virginia.gov or call the VDH pre-registration call center at (877) VAX-IN-VA (829-4682)

Contact numbers for local health districts are:

• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011.

• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312.

• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000.