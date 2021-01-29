RICHMOND — Virginia can expect its first increase in weekly COVID-19 vaccine allocations during the Biden administration next week, although part of that increase will go to bolstering second-dose supplies.
State vaccination coordinator Dr. Danny Avula said Friday that the state will see about 18,000 more doses next week on top of its typical 105,000 federally allocated weekly COVID-19 doses. While that represents an overall 16% increase in the weekly vaccine supply, Avula said that will not translate into the same percentage for local health districts.
Since state health officials in January have asked hospitals, health care providers and health districts to use second doses not immediately needed, Avula said, some of the new increase will go toward building an overall 62,000-dose buffer to ensure adequate second vaccine doses are available.
Avula said federal vaccine allocations to the state have included second-dose supplies on top of the 105,000-dose number.
Avula said the percentage of people being vaccinated versus vaccine received has improved in recent days, with that closing gap seen on the state’s online vaccine information dashboard. He credited that improvement to a combination of improved vaccination numbers and improved data reporting from vaccinators.
Asked about measures to increase vaccinations in the LENOWISCO Health District as supplies increase, Avula said that mass vaccination clinics as planned for urban areas in the state may not work as well as a series of scheduled one-day events at multiple sites because of population geography.
The LENOWISCO Health District’s number of new COVID-19 cases dropped below 40 and 697 people got vaccinations, according to Friday’s state data report.
The Virginia Department of Health (www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus) said the LENOWISCO district reported 36 COVID-19-related cases and one new death for totals of 6,485 and 167 deaths during the pandemic.
Lee County saw 25 cases and one death for 2,139 cases and 37 deaths. Wise County had seven cases for 2,628 and 84 deaths.
Scott County had three cases for 1,487 and 44 deaths. Norton saw one case for 231 and two deaths.
In the LENOWISCO district, 9,212 doses of COVID-19 vaccines have been given since they became available in Virginia — 2,608 additional doses since Thursday's report and 10.65% of the district population. That compares to 16,425 doses allocated to hospitals, health care providers and health departments since December.
The number of people in the district receiving the recommended two doses is 885 — 1.02% of the district’s 86,471 population.
Statewide, 697,914 doses have been given and 98,485 people have received two doses — 1.14% of the 8.63 million state population fully vaccinated.
The VDH reported 4,238 new cases and 71 new deaths statewide in the prior 24 hours for pandemic totals of 497,912 cases and 6,379 deaths.
The statewide testing rate for people with nasal swab and antigen tests in Friday’s VDH report was 6,419,053 of 8.63 million residents, or 74.39%. For nasal swab testing only, 5,180,202 people have been tested to date, or 60.03%. In the LENOWISCO district, 37,571 of the region’s 86,471 residents have been tested via nasal swab sample for COVID-19, or 43.45%.
The seven-day average rate of positive PCR test results in the LENOWISCO district in Friday’s report dropped from 19.8% to 18.6. The statewide seven-day positivity rate remained at 12.2%.
According to the VDH’s Outbreaks by Selected Exposure Settings dashboard on Friday, an outbreak at NOVA Health and Rehabilitation in Scott County remained in progress with 112 staff and/or resident cases and 17 deaths.
In Lee County, an outbreak at Chestnut Grove Assisted Living was closed with 63 cases and no deaths. An outbreak at Lee Health and Rehabilitation remains in progress with 177 cases and 19 deaths — an increase of two cases since Jan. 22.
An outbreak at Heritage Hall Big Stone Gap in Wise County remained in progress with 223 cases and 41 deaths — an increase of one case since Jan. 22.
An outbreak reported Dec. 31 at Mountain View Regional Medical Center in Norton was closed with nine cases and fewer than five deaths.
Red Onion State Prison added seven cases for 37 inmate cases and remained at seven active staff/contractor cases Friday, according to the Virginia Department of Corrections.
Wallens Ridge State Prison in Big Stone Gap remained at one inmate case and two active staff/contractor cases. Wise Correctional Center near Coeburn remained at 24 inmate cases and no active staff/contractor cases.
According to Friday’s VDH pandemic measures dashboard, daily case incidence in the far southwest region of Virginia — including the LENOWISCO Health District — was ranked as decreasing after an overall 25-day drop in daily case rates. The far southwest region ranking for percent positivity of COVID-19 testing results was classed as declining based on an overall 28-day decrease in that measure.
All four school systems in the LENOWISCO district were ranked as highest-risk based on the 14-day case incidence rate in the district. For seven-day case incidence, Lee, Wise and Scott counties’ school systems were ranked lowest-risk, while Norton City Schools were ranked highest-risk.
Vaccinations
More information about COVID-19 vaccination can be found online at www.vdh.virginia.gov/covid-19-vaccine. For details on COVID-19 vaccination in the LENOWISCO District, visit www.vdh.virginia.gov/lenowisco/.
Contact numbers for local health districts are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Where to be tested
Do you think you might have COVID-19? Local health departments provide free testing.
The LENOWISCO Health Department, which covers Norton and Lee, Wise and Scott counties, posts regular updates on testing sites across the district and offers free COVID-19 tests at its county offices. Those seeking a test must call in advance for an appointment. Contact numbers for the county offices are:
• Lee County (Jonesville) — (276) 346-2011
• Scott County (Gate City) — (276) 386-1312
• Wise County and Norton (Wise) — (276) 328-8000
Additional testing and COVID-19 precaution information can be found at the LENOWISCO Health District’s Facebook page: www.facebook.com/Lenowisco.
In Southwest Virginia, online resources are available to help evaluate whether residents might be infected and where to get a COVID-19 test. The Virginia Department of Health’s COVIDCHECK (https://www.vdh.virginia.gov/coronavirus/covidcheck/) can walk a user through symptoms they may be experiencing and help direct them to their local health department office or other available testing sites.